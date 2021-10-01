Conley, Gambill, Muska, And Weinberg Elected To Membership Of McDonald Hopkins LLC

CLEVELAND, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins is proud to announce the election of attorneys Karina Conley, John Gambill, Joseph Muska and Jake Weinberg to the firm's membership.

"Karina, John, Joe and Jake are all outstanding attorneys and I am pleased they have been elected to join the firm's membership," said Shawn Riley, president of McDonald Hopkins. "All four exemplify our core values and each possess the qualities and expertise in their area of practice that our clients expect of us. Our people and culture are key drivers to our success, and we look forward to the quality they will continue to bring to our firm in the years ahead."

Conley, who is based in McDonald Hopkins' Cleveland office, is a member of the Litigation Department and Labor and Employment Practice Group. Gambill, who is a resident in the firm's Columbus office, is a member of the Litigation Department and Construction team. Muska, who is based in McDonald Hopkins' Cleveland office, is a member of the Litigation Department. Weinberg, who is also in Cleveland, serves in the Business Department and Commercial Finance Practice Group.

Karina Conley's experience includes representing employers and management in a variety of labor and employment and workplace injury matters, including but not limited to claims of discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, retaliation, issues involving the Family Medical Leave Act, Americans with Disabilities Act, National Labor Relations Act, False Claims Act, Title IX, and both federal and state wage and hour statutes. She has been involved in defending matters in both state and federal court and before the EEOC, Ohio Civil Rights Commission, Department of Labor, and other administrative bodies. Conley also regularly advises employers on issues involving employment law compliance and policy development. Prior to joining McDonald Hopkins, Conley was an associate at a national employment law firm. Conley is licensed to practice law in both Ohio and West Virginia.

John Gambill is an attorney in McDonald Hopkins' Construction Law Practice Group. John came to the firm in May 2017 after five years with his own firm in Portsmouth, Ohio, and primarily focuses his practice on construction law. He represents contractors and project owners in front-end construction contract negotiations, as well as claims arising out of commercial construction projects of all sizes in both arbitration and litigation proceedings. John has litigated cases from inception to conclusion at the trial court and throughout the appellate process, including arguing a complex contractual issue before the Ohio Supreme Court. Although he has extensive experience in civil litigation and focuses his practice on construction law related issues, John also has considerable experience helping businesses with legal matters outside the courtroom and works with the firm's attorneys in other practice areas to make sure that his clients receive the specialized legal guidance that they require.

Joseph Muska brings a committed passion, yet practical approach, to successfully resolving disputes for clients both inside and outside of the courtroom. He actively listens to clients and helps them evaluate their goals to provide the most direct and cost-effective means to achieve client-driven results. Muska prides himself in providing exceptional legal representation in every case, developing and implementing innovative strategies, formulating value-added solutions, and finding opportunities to minimize future risks. He also draws on experience from his temporary in-house counsel role for a publicly-traded Fortune 500 company.

Muska maintains a diverse practice representing both public and private entities and individuals throughout Ohio in federal and state courts. He represents and advises clients in connection with business and commercial litigation matters, such as contract, commercial landlord-tenant, securities, and uniform commercial code and warranty disputes. He also represents clients in estate and trust litigation matters, including will contests and other trust disputes or breaches of fiduciary duties. In addition to his business litigation and trial experience, Muska also has experience in representing natural gas distribution and transmission companies in civil litigation, including lawsuits involving fires and explosions, natural gas leaks, personal injury claims, and real and personal property damages. Muska's appellate practice covers every aspect of the appellate process from briefing to oral argument.

Jake Weinberg focuses his practice on commercial finance and general business counseling. Weinberg has experience assisting in the representation of national and local lenders and borrowers in a variety of transactions including: asset-based finance transactions; syndicated loan transactions; structured and mezzanine finance transactions; floor plan lending; ESOP loans; Export-Import Bank loans; and real estate acquisition, development and construction loan transactions. Prior to joining McDonald Hopkins, Weinberg served as a law clerk for the Honorable Scott M. Bernstein of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida and participated in our Summer Associate Program. He is licensed to practice law in Florida and Ohio.

About McDonald HopkinsFounded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

