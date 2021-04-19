Conifer Health Names Chief Technology Officer

Conifer Health Solutions, a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) - Get Report, announced today the appointment of Muthu Krishnan as chief technology officer, effective April 26.

Krishnan will lead the enterprise to align its solution architecture, technology platform and internal information technology services with the company's strategic vision. He will be responsible for driving enterprise-wide technology innovation while working closely with the chief information officer to oversee information technology, security, data management, enterprise architecture and application development teams.

"While planning for Conifer's success, we identified an opportunity to reshape our technology strategy and innovation road map," said Roger Davis, Conifer's president and CEO. "Muthu has an impressive track record of enhancing business operations by effectively building and evolving technology. We are thrilled to have him join the team and are looking forward to the innovation he will bring to Conifer."

Krishnan has more than 25 years of relevant industry experience, deep academic insight and proven success bridging the divide between technology, business and operations. Most recently, he served as IKS Health's chief digital transformation officer, where he oversaw the technology, innovation and digital transformation of the company's operational and customer facing solutions as well as its innovation business unit. Complementing his professional experience, Krishnan also earned his doctorate in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington.

"I am keen on reimagining the future state of business through the use of technology in a way that is scalable, digitally enabled, pragmatic and brings value for the organization," Krishnan said. "There is great potential throughout the enterprise, and I am honored by the opportunity to have a role in Conifer's success."

Prior to IKS Health, Krishnan was CTO and general manager of IntegraCloud, a subsidiary of IntegraConnect, where he was responsible for all customer-facing technology solutions for the company's specialty focused EHR and analytics platform, which was geared toward population health, value-based care and precision medicine. In March 2015, he started Tata Health in India, enabling providers and patients to leverage digital technologies to improve financial and health outcomes. He also has held leadership roles at athenahealth Inc. and CollabNet. In addition to his doctorate, Krishnan holds a master's degree from Portland State University and a bachelor's degree from PSG College of Technology in India.

About Conifer Health Solutions

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, brings 35 years of healthcare industry expertise to help health systems and physician practices address their most pressing revenue cycle challenges. The company offers tech-enabled end-to-end and point solution revenue cycle services that enhance the patient experience, drive operational efficiency and improve financial outcomes. Annually, Conifer Health manages 17+ million unique patient interactions, more than $25 billion in net patient revenue and $22.6+ billion in medically managed spend. Conifer Health also provides value-based care services focused on population health management and financial management services for more than five million lives. For more information, visit ConiferHealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

