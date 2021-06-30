Congruex Acquires Mabeck LLC And Viking Corp

BOULDER, Colo. and FENTON, Mo., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruex, a national end-to-end provider of design, engineering, construction, and maintenance services to broadband providers, today announced the acquisitions of Mabeck, LLC ("Mabeck") and Viking Corp ("Viking"), both leading and deeply experienced providers of wireless communications services. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Headquartered in O'Fallon, Missouri, Mabeck and Viking service customers throughout the Midwest, with offerings that complement Congruex's footprint and focus. Mabeck and Viking will be rolled into and rebranded as True North Management Services, a self-performing wireless construction company acquired by Congruex in November 2020. Mabeck and Viking's current customers will not experience changes to their work.

With the addition of Mabeck and Viking, True North will cement its existing leadership in wireless broadband construction and engineering in the Midwest, while furthering its support of some of the largest providers in the nation. The addition of the two companies will double the True North team, adding tower technicians, field crews and management personnel.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, True North offers a full range of services to wireless carriers, fiber companies, tower owners, and equipment manufacturers.

Both Mabeck and Viking are end-to-end providers of wireless telecommunications solutions with key service offerings including the installation and maintenance of cell tower equipment.

Bill Beans, Congruex's CEO, said, "Our acquisitions of Mabeck and Viking deepen our wireless capabilities in the Midwest. I am truly pleased to build upon our position as the leading turn-key design-build solution provider and enhance our service offerings for our customers. The teams at both companies have built strong organizations and we look forward to working with everyone at Mabeck and Viking to accelerate growth."

"We are excited to partner with Bill and the teams at True North and the broader Congruex organization. This transaction presents a great opportunity for us to increase our services to our customers and provide a high-quality future for our team," Rich Barrett, founder and co-owner of Mabeck and Viking, stated. "We see great things on the horizon with this partnership."

Steve Myers, True North's General Manager, added, "I'm confident that this transaction will greatly benefit all customers and employees alike. Operating as one team, our combined company will deliver faster results to our clients and better equip them with the resources they need to rollout critical 5G infrastructure over the next three years."

Mabeck and Viking are the eleventh and twelfth strategic acquisitions that Congruex has completed since establishing a partnership with Crestview Partners in 2017, a leading New York-based private equity firm with significant expertise in the cable, telecommunications and business services industries.

Congruex was advised by Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP. Advisors to the sellers were Guinness & Buehler LLC.

About Congruex

Congruex was formed in late 2017 by industry executives, Bill Beans and Kevin O'Hara, in partnership with Crestview Partners. Congruex brings together leading engineering and construction companies across the U.S. into a harmonized platform with capabilities encompassing network development, engineering, construction, mandated road moves, maintenance and operations. Congruex's customers benefit from the integrated skills that it can offer, either as single disciplines or as a turnkey solution with self-perform capabilities. Congruex's engineering services operate nationwide and its construction services operate in the Midwest, California, and the Southeast. For more information: www.congruex.com.

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with over $9 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: media, industrials and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

Media: Daniel Yunger Kekst CNC daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/congruex-acquires-mabeck-llc-and-viking-corp-301323443.html

SOURCE Congruex