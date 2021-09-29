Congressmen Moulton & Gallagher Named Recipients Of The 2021 TIA 3PL Congressional Leadership Award

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA), the voice of the third-party logistics (3PL) industry, announced today Congressmen Seth Moulton (D-6 th/MA) and Mike Gallagher (R-8 th/WI) as the recipients of the 2021 TIA 3PL Congressional Leadership Award. The award was presented on October 29 during the annual TIA 3PL Policy Forum in Washington, DC, with nearly 100 TIA Members from across North America in attendance for the presentation.

The TIA 3PL Congressional Leadership Award is presented to Members of Congress who are champions of the 3PL industry and the more than 130,000 freight brokers across the country. Recipients demonstrate a steadfast commitment to supporting the Association and the 3PL industry in advancing our legislative initiatives and support efforts to enhance the image and highlight the critical role that 3PLs play as the center of the global supply chain.

"Since arriving in Congress, Congressmen Moulton and Gallagher have been champions of our industry and supportive of many of our common-sense legislative priorities designed to not only strengthen the supply chain but also make it safer," said TIA President & CEO Anne Reinke. "I am honored to present these two rising stars with the 2021 TIA 3PL Congressional Leadership Award and look forward to working with both of their offices on a range of issues important to TIA Members in the years to come."

In 2021, Congressmen Moulton and Gallagher have led the charge on legislative initiatives important to TIA, including sponsoring H.R. 3042, the Motor Carrier Safety Selection Standard Act of 2021. This act would establish a federal standard for 3PLs and shippers to reliably source and vet the safety rating of the carriers with whom they work.

Thanks to common sense and bi-partisan efforts of Congressmen Moulton and Gallagher to address a serious problem plaguing the transportation industry, TIA's top legislative priority for more than a decade is nearing the finish line.

TIA sincerely thanks Congressmen Moulton and Gallagher for their leadership and support of the 3PL industry and congratulates them on receiving the 2021 TIA 3PL Congressional Leadership Award.

Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) is the professional organization of the $214 billion third-party logistics (3PL) industry. TIA is the voice of transportation intermediaries to shippers, carriers, government officials, and international organizations. Learn more at www.tianet.org.

