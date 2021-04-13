Congressional Candidate Joe Collins Speaks Out About Daunte Wright Shooting By Police Officer And Police Reform

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Congressional candidate Joe Collins, a Black Republican Navy veteran challenging Rep. Maxine Waters in California, spoke out about the recent police shooting of Daunte Wright by a Brooklyn Center Police officer in Minnesota over the weekend.

Joe Collins stated, "Our law enforcement officers clearly need more training. I have to place blame not only on the negligence of the officers but the city and state legislators for failing to act in a manner that would be beneficial for the people. The inner cities of Minnesota, like many other inner cities, have a history of failures in law enforcement, and their governments have refused to take action to reform their police departments."

"The state legislature has bent to the pressures of those who say defund the police. Our leaders need to take action to remove officers with a history of complaints and infractions and also to introduce new training for their officers. This is the very reason we need to replace ineffective leaders like Ilhan Omar, Maxine Waters, and other politicians who are all talk and no action when it comes to providing for the people they claim to represent," Collins continued.

Collins himself grew up in Waters' district in South Los Angeles, an economically challenged community with a history of violent crimes and public activism against police brutality. His district saw a 33% increase in murders between 2019 and 2020 and a 150% increase during the first 30 days of 2021 alone.

Collins also served in the US Navy for over 13 years, giving him multiple perspectives of insight into the shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. The Brooklyn Center police department has claimed that the officer involved mistakenly grabbed their gun instead of a taser and then there was an "accidental discharge." The shooting took place at the same time as marches for George Floyd were underway during the trial of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Joe Collins has made it a key point of his campaign to work on reducing incidents of police violence through practical solutions such pushing for more police training and removing legislators and city officials who have failed to fix long-standing issues in urban communities. Collins believes that, given the opportunity, he can give a voice to the silent majority of people who want to see drastic improvements in both our law enforcement and communities.

In 2020, Joe Collins challenged Maxine Waters for California's 43rd Congressional District. Collins managed to receive nearly double the votes of any Republican in the history of the district and out fundraised Waters 5-to-1. Collins has already filed to run in California's 43rd Congressional district again in 2022. Collins's platform consists of ending homelessness, bringing quality jobs and housing back to the community, creating paths for families to create generational wealth, significantly improving the education system, and reducing crime through border security and police reform.

