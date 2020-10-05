Congress Of Aboriginal Peoples Elects New National Chief: Elmer St. Pierre

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - On October 3 rd, Elmer St. Pierre was elected as the National Chief of the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples (CAP). Kim Beaudin was re-elected to the position of National Vice-Chief.

"I congratulate Elmer St. Pierre on his election as National Chief," said outgoing National Chief Robert Bertrand. "We all want to see recognition for off-reserve Indigenous Peoples grow and to see increased supports proportionate to the number of individuals we represent. I wish St. Pierre the best and I am proud to have served as National Chief."

A lifelong advocate for the rights of our people, at 25 years old St. Pierre became involved in the Metis movement. In 2006 he became the Vice Chief of the Ontario Coalition of Aboriginal Peoples and in 2019 he became the Chief of Ontario Coalition of Indigenous Peoples. At the 2019 CAP Annual General Assembly, he became a member of the CAP Board of Directors.

"I want to raise up the voices of our grassroots people and fight or the rights for our rights," St. Pierre said on his reasoning for running for National Chief. "I am humbled to have been elected as National Chief and will do my very best to represent our people."

On the future of CAP St. Pierre said he hopes CAP's position with the Federal Government will grow including through have annual meetings with the Prime Minister and have a permanent seat at First Ministers meetings.

Additionally, one of his priorities is to see the implementation of the CAP-Daniels Decision which he views as one of the biggest issues facing off-reserve Indigenous Peoples. Other priorities for St. Pierre including the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), the fulfillment of the 2018 CAP-Canada Political Accord, support for CAP's National Youth and National Elders councils, addressing environmental issues, and COVID-19 supports for CAP constituents.

On his re-election National Vice-Chief Kim Beaudin said, "I want to continue my priorities from the last four years, including raising the justice profile. I will continue to ensure core funding for all our PTOs."

"I look forward to working with National Chief St. Pierre and working on our shared priorities which include seeing the Political Accord and the CAP-Daniels Decision implemented."

The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples is the national voice representing the interests of Métis, status and non-status Indians, and Southern Inuit Indigenous People living off-reserve. Today, over 70% of Indigenous people live off-reserve.

SOURCE Congress of Aboriginal Peoples