Congratulations To The Inaugural Class Of The Academy Of Breastfeeding Medicine Leadership Academy

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Breast Medicine (ABM) is pleased to announce the inaugural class for the ABM Leadership Academy. The ABM Leadership Academy is a 10-month program designed to provide 20 participants with transferable leadership skills, engage with breastfeeding medicine experts through mentoring, and enhance breastfeeding advocacy abilities focused on supporting under-served communities, addressing racial disparities, and healthcare equity and access.

"We are thrilled to welcome the inaugural class and are looking forward to how their experiences and skills contribute to their community, breastfeeding medicine, and to ABM," states ABM President Alison Stuebe MD, MSc, FABM.

Stephanie Attarian, MD Sarah Calhoun, MD IBCLCMariana Colmenares Castaño, MD IBCLC Andrea De Icaza Gonzalez, MD Andrea Dotson, MD MSPH Elizabeth Doyle, MD Tarayn Fairlie, MD Shruti Gupta, MD FABM FAAP Alejandra Gutierrez Montero, MD IBCLC Miena Hall, MD Adrienne Hoyt-Austin, DO FAAP Camron Johnson-Privitera, DO FAAP IBCLC Sarah Jordan-Crowe, MD Andrea Kittrell, MD FACS Elizabeth Lavery, MD FACOG Adetola Louis-Jacques, MDAdora Okogbule-Wonodi, MBBS Melissa Robey, MD IBCLC Alyssa Stachowiak, MD IBCLC Katherine Standish, MD

Participants will develop leadership skills that enhance their clinical roles and responsibilities to effectively lead multidisciplinary teams. The Academy will help them develop the necessary skills and knowledge for career and volunteer leadership advancement. In addition, the virtual and in-person courses will include education on the understanding of transformational and transferable leadership competencies and how to advocate for the specialty of breastfeeding medicine within their institutions and communities. With this increased awareness and knowledge, ABM anticipates that this class will graduate with enhanced abilities to address racial disparities and health inequities within healthcare, breastfeeding medicine, and their communities.

This inaugural class will complete individual leadership projects which will focus on various leadership activities such as working with a team or gathering support of stakeholders. Projects will support ABM and focus on the field of breastfeeding medicine, creating innovative ways to address racial and health inequities and advocate for the field.

ABM is excited to welcome the inaugural class of the ABM Leadership Academy and would like to thank the W.K. Kellogg Foundation for their support of the program. More information for the 2021-2022 ABM Leadership Academy will be available in early summer of 2021.

About the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine The Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine (ABM) is a worldwide organization of medical doctors dedicated to the promotion, protection, and support of breastfeeding. The Academy's mission is to unite members of the various medical specialties with this common purpose. For more than 20 years, ABM has been bringing doctors together to provide evidence-based solutions to the challenges facing breastfeeding across the globe to overcome barriers, influence health policies, and change behaviors. Information is available on the ABM's website at bfmed.org.

Media inquiries:

Email Karen at 290317@email4pr.com

Phone: 847.375.4713

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/congratulations-to-the-inaugural-class-of-the-academy-of-breastfeeding-medicine-leadership-academy-301218038.html

SOURCE Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine