Congratulations To New Partner, Ben J. Whitman

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin is proud to announce that Attorney Ben J. Whitman has become a partner. In 2015, Mr. Whitman joined the firm as an associate attorney, contributing deep insight and expertise handling in catastrophic injury cases including defective products, trucking crashes, and wrongful death cases.

"Ben is a strategic and tenacious trial lawyer," Mark Clark, managing partner. "Driven by a dedication to seeking justice, Ben has helped lead our team through some of the most complex liability cases in the nation resulting in significant victories for our clients."

"Clark, Fountain has been a vital part of my life and success as a lawyer," Whitman said. "I am eager to continue working hard as part of a team that is devoted to bringing justice for our clients and I am honored to be joining the team as a partner."

In addition to securing numerous multimillion-dollar recoveries, Whitman has served on the Board of Directors of the Florida Justice Association since 2018, speaks regularly at Continuing Legal Education events and seminars to lawyers around the country, and has earned multiple awards and honors as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers, AV® Preeminent™ rated attorney, and "Top 40 Under 40" by The National Trial Lawyers.

About Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

The attorneys at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, a West Palm Beach law firm, have been representing clients in all areas of personal injury litigation, including automobile and trucking crashes, product liability, wrongful death, and medical malpractice law for three decades. Clark Fountain attorneys have secured more than one billion dollars in verdicts and settlements for their injured clients in Florida and throughout the United States.

