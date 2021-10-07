Congratulations To California Casualty's 2021 Music And Arts Grant Recipients

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After careful consideration of nearly 500 applications, California Casualty has designated 142 schools throughout the country as 2021 Music and Arts Grant awardees.

The importance of arts education can't be overstated.

The recipients, representing 29 states, demonstrated a strong financial need that aligned with the purpose of the program - to keep music and arts in schools.

Arts and music programs have long been shown to enhance students' critical thinking skills, foster creativity and improve their concentration, motivation and confidence. With COVID-19 still having an impact on communities and schools, the arts continue to play a critical role in helping children express themselves, connect with each other, process stress, and stay engaged in their ever-changing learning environment.

California Casualty's $36,000 in grants will give more students a chance to learn music, act in a school play, or hone their artistic talents throughout the 2021-2020 academic year.

"The importance of arts education can't be overstated," said California Casualty Assistant Vice President Brian Goodman. "We are proud that we can help teachers provide more creative opportunities for students and schools."

The 142 grants* of $250 each will provide financial assistance for efforts such as:

Creation of a Sound Garden outside the school building. An immersive sound experience combining instruments and weather

Rotating classrooms art class. "Messy Mat" trays so students can protect desks and carpet from paint, water color, clay, and glue

Student-assembled PPE kits and protective face shields for school play

To repair and replace broken elementary school classroom instruments

Instant Cameras to teach students about photography and still life art

Fabric to make Mariachi Skirts for the state of Jalisco for a 50-student Mexican Folklorico Dance group

for a 50-student Mexican Folklorico Dance group Music Therapy Class for students with Autism

Drama Department materials for the set, scripts, and costumes

California Casualty's Music and Arts Grant program receives applications year-round. To be considered for a 2022 award, educators at public K-12 schools can apply for a $250 Music and Arts Grant at www.calcasmusicartsgrant.com. Applicants must be a current member of the state NEA affiliate or one of the other participating educator associations including ACSA, CASE, COSA, KASA, NASA or UASSP.

*2021 Music and Arts Awardees by State

AlabamaOld Shell Road Magnet School, MobileHard Elementary School, Bessemer CityChildren Center School, Montgomery Scarborough Model Middle School, Mobile

ArizonaBush Elementary School, MesaCactus Wren Elementary School, Phoenix

CaliforniaBachrodt Elementary School, San JoseBidwell Jr. High School, Chico Cesar Chavez Middle School, Union CityCostano School of the Arts, East Palo AltoGrossmont High School, El CajonHooker Oak School, ChicoLorenzo Manor Elementary School, Hayward Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, Hayward Merrill F. West High School, TracyNeutra Elementary School, LemooreOakland High School, OaklandParkview Elementary School, ChicoRedwood Elementary School, Fort BraggSem Yeto Continuation High School, FairfieldShasta Elementary School, ChicoSummit Charter Intermediate Academy, Porterville Baldwin Park High School, Baldwin ParkEdison Elementary School, San DiegoEllen Ochoa Learning Center, CudahyEllington School, CovinaEmilie Ritchen Elementary School, Oxnard Hillcrest High School, RiversideJuan Lagunas Soria Elementary School, OxnardOaks Middle School, OntarioOrange Vista High School, Perris Serrano Middle School, MontclairSkyline North Elementary School, BarstowVineyard Elementary School, Templeton

ColoradoOptions Secondary Program, LittletonDenison Montessori School, DenverWestminster High School, WestminsterRose Stein International Elementary School, Lakewood Frederick High School, FrederickLaredo Middle School, Aurora Peyton High School, Peyton

ConnecticutClassical Studies Magnet Academy, Bridgeport Warren Harding High School, BridgeportGlastonbury East Hartford Magnet School, Glastonbury Irving Robbins Middle School, Farmington Verplanck Elementary School, Manchester

DelawareSouthern Elementary School, New Castle

FloridaVarsity Lakes Middle School, Lehigh AcresRonald McNair Magnet Middle School, Rockledge West Hialeah Gardens Elementary School, Hialeah Gardens

IdahoJoplin Elementary School, BoisePonderosa Elementary School, MeridianVictory Middle School, MeridianSeltice Elementary School, Post FallsNorthside Elementary School, Sandpoint

IllinoisChanning Memorial Elementary School, ElginGallatin County CUSD 7, JunctionPawnee Grade School, PawneeOakdale Elementary School, Normal

IndianaLakeland Jr. Sr. High School, LaGrangeOakland High School, LafayetteJonas E. Salk Elementary School, MerrillvilleMt Tabor Elementary School, New AlbanyTest Intermediate School, Richmond

IowaAGWSR Middle School, Wellsburg Le Mars Middle School, Le MarsWest High School, Sioux CityFort Madison Middle School, Fort Madison

KansasSchilling Elementary School, Salina Larned High School, LarnedBertram Caruthers Elementary School, Kansas City

KentuckyIndian Trail Elementary School, LouisvilleFt. Wright Elementary School, Ft. WrightHenry Co High School, New Castle

LouisianaBaker Middle School, Baker

MaineBoothbay Region High School, Boothbay Harbor

MarylandOverlea High School, BaltimoreLutherville Laboratory Tech School, LuthervilleHolabird Middle School, Dundalk Drew-Freeman Middle School, Suitland

MississippiClinton Park Elementary School, Clinton

MissouriLocust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School, ColumbiaBelvidere Elementary School, Grandview Liberty High School, Lake Saint LouisMeramec Heights Elementary School , Arnold

Nebraska Grand Island Public Schools, Grand Island

New HampshireSouthside Middle School, Manchester

New Jersey Lincoln Middle School, Kearny Cliffside Park School #4, Cliffside ParkWashington Street Elementary School, Toms RiverPine Hill Middle School, Pine Hill Glenfield Middle School, MontclairDale Avenue School, PatersonUnion City High School, Union CitySamuel S Yellin School, Stratford High Point Regional High School, SussexKittatinny High School, Newton Winfield School, WinfieldHooper Ave Elementary, Toms River

New Mexico Belen Middle School, Belen

Ohio Tri-Valley High School, DresdenChieftain Elementary School, LoganRittman Elementary School, RittmanThoreau Park Elementary School, ParmaValley Forge High School, Parma Heights

OregonPleasant Valley Elementary School, GreshamWhitworth Elementary School, Dallas

PennsylvaniaSouthwest Middle School, ReadingMcDowell Intermediate High School, ErieRoyersford Elementary School, RoyersfordBensalem High School , BensalemDonegan Elementary School, Bethlehem

TennesseeLeadership Preparatory Charter School, Memphis

UtahSpringdale Elementary School, Springdale

WashingtonKomachin Middle School, LaceyColumbia River Elementary School, PascoEdwin Markham Elementary School, PascoCentennial Middle School, Spokane ValleyHudson's Bay High School, Vancouver OSD Preschool , OthelloNapavine MS/HS, NapavineEverson Elementary School, EversonPrune Hill Elementary School, CamasBurnt Bridge Creek Elementary School, VancouverAuburn High School, AuburnRiverbend Elementary School, Spokane ValleyHorizon Middle School, Spokane ValleyUniversity Elementary School , SpokaneSpruce Elementary, LynnwoodEdmonds Heights K12 School, EdmondsFive Mile Prairie School, SpokaneGlacier Middle School, SeatacPioneer Elementary School, Gig HarborHilltop Elementary School, SeattleBirney Elementary School, TacomaSouthern Heights Elementary School, SeattleFawcett Elementary School, TacomaSilverdale Elementary School, SilverdaleOlympic High School, BremertonMartin Luther King Elementary School, Vancouver

WyomingMidwest School, MidwestWorland High School, Worland

Founded in 1914, California Casualty has been providing educators trusted auto and home insurance since 1951. As the endorsed benefit partner for educator and administrator groups across the country, California Casualty offers members exceptional rates, waived deductibles for vandalism or collisions to your vehicle parked at school, holiday or summer skip payment options and free Identity Defense. Learn how to save by getting a quote at www.calcas.com , or by calling 1.800.800.9410.

Contact: Robin Freese719.532.8440, rfreese@calcas.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/congratulations-to-california-casualtys-2021-music-and-arts-grant-recipients-301393204.html

SOURCE California Casualty