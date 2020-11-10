Congratulating President-Elect Biden, Vice President-Elect Harris On Their Historic Electoral Wins

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a historic and groundbreaking election, the United States India Political Action Committee reacted to the election of Joe Biden as President of the United States of America.

"We congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for their victory," said USINPAC Chairman Sanjay Puri. "We look forward to working with their administration by being a resource for qualified Indian Americans who want to serve in their administration and will work with them towards strengthening the US India relationship."

"My mother had been raised in a household where political activism and civic leadership came naturally," says Vice President-elect Harris. She often credits her Chennai born mother as the most important influence on her life. "My mother had a saying, you may be the first to do many things, but make sure you are not the last." Vice President-elect Harris will be an inspiration to millions of Indian Americans all over our country.

"I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his resounding victory. I also especially wanted to celebrate Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to her election to the office," said Navneet Chugh, USINPAC's California Chapter Head. "Three continents came together today to create another giant step for humanity, maturity and unity. A historic day for Asia, Africa, America and for women worldwide. One of the most inspirational days for young girls everywhere, especially Black and Indian girls. A victory for decency, class and truth."

After accepting their election to President and Vice President during tonight's victory speech, President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will be sworn in on Jan. 21, 2021.

About USINPAC:

The US India Political Action Committee (USINPAC) is a bipartisan nonprofit organization that leverages the over-4.3 million Indian Americans to bring about outcomes that matter. USINPAC provides support to candidates for federal, state, and local offices, and serves as a resource for federal agencies, lawmakers, and Congressional staff. For more information, please visit www.usinpac.com.

