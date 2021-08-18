Conformis, Inc. Announces First Procedure Performed Using The Identity Imprint™ Knee Replacement System

BILLERICA, Mass., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (CFMS) - Get Report today announced the first procedure with the new Conformis Identity Imprint knee replacement system.

Identity Imprint, available in both cruciate retaining (CR) and posterior stabilized (PS) implants, utilizes a proprietary algorithm to select the implant size that most closely meets the geometric and anatomic requirements of the patient's knee based on the individual's CT scan. As with Conformis' personalized iTotal ® knee product line, Identity Imprint uses Conformis' sterile Surgery-in-a-Box ™ delivery system, which provides ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and hospitals greater procedural efficiency and improved sterilization cost savings over comparable systems.

The first surgery was successfully performed by Dr. Moby Parsons at Stratham Ambulatory Surgical Center in Stratham, New Hampshire on August 16, 2021.

"I have long been an advocate of Conformis Image-to-Implant ® technology because I believe it consistently produces excellent outcomes for patients," said Dr. Parsons. "Identity Imprint is a great option for those who elect not to wait for the production and delivery of a personalized implant. This new system, which is delivered in about three weeks, helps surgeons optimize implant placement with its iView ® pre-operative surgical plan and patient-specific, 3D-printed, single-use iJig ® surgical instruments."

With the number of knee procedures to be performed in ASCs and outpatient settings expected to grow significantly, Identity Imprint is an efficient and cost-effective option for those who want to combine traditional lead times and intraoperative flexibility with the benefits of the Surgery-in-a-Box model.

"Identity Imprint integrates elements of personalized design with the convenience and flexibility of an off-the-shelf system, which is advantageous for surgeons and patients alike," said Mark Augusti, President and CEO of Conformis. "We are already an industry leader with delivery model efficiencies and sterilization savings. By adding Imprint, we believe that we have the best portfolio to address changing customer needs and current market dynamics."

The global knee joint reconstruction market is projected at over $9 billion, with approximately 1 million knee replacements expected to be performed in the United States this year.

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit ® Image-to-Implant ® technology platform to develop, manufacture, and sell joint replacement implants and instruments that are individually sized and shaped, which we refer to as personalized, individualized, or sometimes as customized, to fit and conform to each patient's unique anatomy. Conformis offers a broad line of sterile, personalized knee and hip implants and standard implants, along with single-use instruments delivered to hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. In clinical studies, the Conformis iTotal ® CR knee replacement system demonstrated superior clinical outcomes, including better function and greater patient satisfaction, compared to traditional, off-the-shelf implants. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

For more information, visit www.conformis.com. To receive future releases in e-mail alerts, sign up at http://ir.conformis.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from the projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Source: Conformis, Inc.

Media Contact:Investor Relationsir@conformis.com(781) 374-5598