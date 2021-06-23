Confluent Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Confluent, Inc., the platform for data in motion, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 23,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $36.

Confluent, Inc., the platform for data in motion, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 23,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $36.00 per share.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "CFLT" on June 24, 2021, and the offering is expected to close on June 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, and Citigroup are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, UBS Investment Bank, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as additional book-running managers. Cowen, D.A. Davidson & Co., JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, and Piper Sandler are acting as co-managers.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, by telephone at 866-718-1649 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attn: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Confluent

Confluent is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion. Confluent's cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion - designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.

