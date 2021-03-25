Confirmit Named CUSTOMER Magazine Product Of The Year Award Winner For Fifth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK and OSLO, Norway and LONDON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirmit , a leading provider of solutions that enable Market Research, Customer Experience and Employee Engagement teams to turn insights into stories that fuel action, announced today that TMC has named Confirmit's Digital Feedback solution as a 2021 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner.

The CUSTOMER Product of the Year Awards recognizes innovative vendors and products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Recognized this year, Confirmit's Digital Feedback solution is flexible, easy-to-use and generates real-time insights that leverage a variety of survey types and features.

"We're proud to have our solutions honored for the fifth year in a row and see this track record as a strong testament of our leadership in the industry and dedication to customer success," said Kyle Ferguson, CEO of Confirmit and FocusVision. "Through Confirmit's recent merger with FocusVision, the company is poised to reshape the global insights industry and we look forward to building on our successes by offering first-class, innovative solutions to our customers."

"On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Confirmit with a 2020 Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "Confirmit's Digital Feedback solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from Confirmit in 2021 and beyond."

About ConfirmitConfirmit's solutions are built by insights professionals, for insights professionals. Market Research, customer experience and employee engagement consultants around the world rely on our solutions to turn insight into stories that fuel action. The heart of our business is the people behind our technology, and we work as a partner to deliver the flexibility and power you need to understand and manage experiences, emotions, and behaviors so you're always one step ahead.

About FocusVisionEstablished in 1990, FocusVision offers a comprehensive suite of experience insights software solutions - including advanced survey, online interview and focus groups, and online qualitative research community solutions to get brands close enough to their customers to have a full understanding of Customer Truth™ -- how they think, feel, and act. Trusted by 18 of the Top-20 Fortune 100 companies, and all of the Top-10 Healthcare and CPG companies, FocusVision was honored for its Outstanding Innovation in Customer Experience Management with MarTech Breakthrough Awards in 2018 and 2019.

