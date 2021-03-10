Confirmit And FocusVision Complete Transaction To Merge

NEW YORK and OSLO, Norway and LONDON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the world's leading research technology companies - Confirmit and FocusVision - have successfully completed the transaction to merge.

NEW YORK and OSLO, Norway and LONDON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the world's leading research technology companies - Confirmit and FocusVision - have successfully completed the transaction to merge. The deal closed in quarter one, ahead of the anticipated timeline.

Kyle Ferguson, who has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the combined business said: "I am delighted to be able to confirm the successful merger of Confirmit and FocusVision. What started as an aspiration has become a reality. The coming together of two great companies to create a world-class business that will reinvent the global insights industry is now within our reach. As we build our new organization, we will continue to exceed our clients' expectations, innovate a best-of-breed technology approach, and ensure that we continue to be a great place to work for our people, while attracting the best talent in the industry.

"This heralds the beginning of a new era in our industry. Our business will focus on the three pillars of qualitative, quantitative and Voice of Customer/Employee research. We will enable smarter decision making, bridging the gap for our customers so they benefit from the accuracy, accessibility and action provided by our platform. We will make the complex simple by turning insights into stories that fuel action."

Chris Nagy has been appointed President & Chief Financial Officer of the new business, integration of which begins today. Both the Confirmit and FocusVision brands remain in place as integration rolls out, leading to an anticipated new brand, strategy, vision, mission, and purpose, expected to launch in Q2.

About ConfirmitConfirmit's solutions are built by insights professionals, for insights professionals. Market Research, customer experience and employee engagement consultants around the world rely on our solutions to turn insight into stories that fuel action. The heart of our business is the people behind our technology, and we work as a partner to deliver the flexibility and power you need to understand and manage experiences, emotions, and behaviors so you're always one step ahead.

About FocusVisionEstablished in 1990, FocusVision offers a comprehensive suite of experience insights software solutions - including advanced survey, online interview and focus groups, and online qualitative research community solutions to get brands close enough to their customers to have a full understanding of Customer Truth™ -- how they think, feel, and act. Trusted by 18 of the Top-20 Fortune 100 companies, and all of the Top-10 Healthcare and CPG companies, FocusVision was honored for its Outstanding Innovation in Customer Experience Management with MarTech Breakthrough Awards in 2018 and 2019.

