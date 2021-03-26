Confirmatory Study At The Meadows School Helps Tiger Tech COVID-19 Screening Device Earn FDA Emergency Use Authorization

LAS VEGAS, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meadows School in Las Vegas has partnered with Tiger Tech Solutions, Inc. to test the first machine learning-based COVID-19 non-diagnostic screening device. The results of this confirmatory study, in conjunction with a validation study done at a medical center and a clinic in Miami, earned the Tiger Tech COVID Plus Monitor an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday, March 19, 2021.

The COVID Plus Monitor is an armband embedded with light sensors and a small computer processor that non-invasively checks for abnormalities in the wearer's biometrics that may indicate a possible COVID-19 infection. The Meadows School has been using the COVID Plus Monitor since July 2020 as an additional risk mitigation tool primarily amongst their high school student-athletes, as the nature of athletic competition made them the highest-risk population on campus.

"We have been proud to partner with Tiger Tech not only to support the health and safety of our campus but also to aid in providing vital research to hopefully aid in opening schools across the world," says Jeremy Gregersen, Head of School.

The Tiger Tech COVID Plus Monitor is the latest addition to the school's overall risk mitigation protocols in an effort to remain open for in-person education while protecting its community from the spread of the virus. Other measures include the use of thermal imaging cameras for non-disruptive temperature scans, weekly COVID-19 saliva testing of faculty and staff, and additional handwashing and sanitation stations around campus.

"We are constantly looking for ways to enhance our ability to address the risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic," states Gregersen, who has focused on the importance of in-person instruction for students throughout the year. "The non-invasive nature, reliability, and effectiveness of this device make it a real game-changer for schools."

In a statement released by the FDA, Jeff Shuren, M.D., J.D., director of FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said, "Combining use of this new screening device, that can indicate the presence of certain biomarkers, with temperature checks could help identify individuals who may be infected with the virus, thus helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in a wide variety of public settings, including healthcare facilities, schools, workplaces, theme parks, stadiums and airports."

The Meadows plans to continue its use of the Tiger Tech COVID Plus Monitor beyond this initial study to continue mitigating the risk of spreading the virus both on and off-campus.

About The Meadows School

The Meadows School is a non-profit, independent college preparatory day school located in Las Vegas, Nevada. With just under 900 students in grades pre-k through twelfth, highly trained faculty work with students in all phases of their academic journey to help them push beyond their perceived limits. This, coupled with top-flight athletics and arts programs, allows The Meadows to provide students with the skill set they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world as citizens of a global society. To learn more about this comprehensive independent school, please visit www.themeadowsschool.org.

Media Contact Lauren WalkerDirector of Marketing & CommunicationsThe Meadows School lwalker@themeadowsschool.org 702-797-5912

