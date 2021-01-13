Confie Expands Standard Insurance Portfolio, Announces Two New Acquisitions In The US

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie - the largest personal lines insurance distribution company in the U.S. - announced today that it has completed the acquisitions of Vela Insurance Agency and Riteway Insurance and will welcome both agencies into its InsureOne standard insurance brand family.

Confie has a retail store presence in Colorado through its non-standard brand Freeway Insurance. The acquisition of Vela Insurance Agency will be the first agency in the state of Colorado under the InsureOne brand. With the acquisition of Riteway Insurance, the company will enter a new market in the Boca Raton area and broaden its presence in the state of Florida. Both agencies specialize in standard personal lines and commercial insurance.

"We continue to seek opportunities to break into new markets and expand our reach both organically or by acquisition. These two companies join our family as an excellent start to our 2021 growth strategy," stated Cesar Soriano, Chief Executive Officer for Confie.

Confie starts the year with these two new acquisitions, which furthers the company's growth strategy. Confie's plans include expanding its insurance products into new markets while continuing to focus on broadening their presence in existing markets.

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is the nation's leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are - with more than 750 retail locations in 23 states, the Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's goal is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of ABRY Partners. For more information about Confie, please visit www.confie.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/confie-expands-standard-insurance-portfolio-announces-two-new-acquisitions-in-the-us-301207593.html

SOURCE Confie