Confidio Hires 18 New Employees, Including 3 Strategic Executives

TOWSON, Md., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Confidio, a technology-enabled pharmacy benefits consulting firm has experienced significant growth under co-founders Cory Easton and Scott Vogel. To keep pace with this growth, Confidio has hired 18 new employees, including 3 strategic executives - a 72 percent increase in employees since 2018. All of these roles but specifically the strategic new hires, will play a key role in supporting the company's rapidly expanding client portfolio.

Confidio's strategic new hires include:

Jeremy Meyer, MBA, Head of Strategic Initiatives Jeremy will work closely with the Confidio leadership team to design and execute new and existing projects related to business strategy, product development and optimization and operational effectiveness. Jeremy comes to Confidio with over twenty years of experience in pharmacy benefits serving in a variety of roles including consulting, running PBM operations and PBM client service organizations, account service and sales.

Ruth Opdycke, PharmD, MS, Principal Advisor Ruth's primary focus will be guiding national and regional clients and health plans on specialty pharmacy strategy across the pharmacy and medical benefit. She will assist Confidio clients in developing and implementing pharmacy strategy within the context of the overall healthcare strategy driving to lower total cost of care. Ruth brings over twenty-five years of experience to the Confidio team with a deep expertise across the healthcare landscape. She is passionate about developing solutions that improve quality, affordability, client, provider and patient satisfaction with pharmaceuticals.

Sharon Montgomery, BSPharm, MA, RPh, Principal Advisor Sharon will focus her time between national account business development and consulting with Confidio's most strategic business partners and clients. Her area of expertise includes partnering with clients to develop pharmacy benefits strategies tailored to suit their individualized healthcare benefit goals. Sharon comes to Confidio with over thirty years of managed health care experience, having worked for and with companies that include health plans, hospital systems, pharmacy benefit managers and pharmaceutical manufacturers. Many know her from her most recent role at OptumRx where she served as VP of Consultant Relations.

Additional new hires to the Confidio team include:

Alicia Mulholland, Marketing Content and Proposals Manager Cara Denney, Trade Show and Events Coordinator Christina Buckles, Project ManagerCourt Edwards, Account Executive Dana Goeller, Contract Manager Jessica Stacharowski, Director of Training John Spinoso, Marketing Coordinator Katie Sells, Account Executive Kaylen Doua, Account Manager Lindsey Marabella, Data Analyst Maria Robles, Account Executive Megan Isenogle, Account Executive Nancy Kunkel, Executive Assistant Stephanie Ellerman, Data Analytics Consultant Stacey Golub, Account Executive

"What differentiates Confidio from other pharmacy consultancies is our team. The Confidio team brings a blend of unparalleled talent and expertise in our industry and spans the pharmacy landscape. We are very excited about the addition of so many exceptionally talented individuals to Confidio," said Cory Easton. "These new hires will allow Confidio to continue to provide best-in-class service, deliver results and further expand our partnerships. Without a doubt, these new hires embody our mission of advancing the health and well-being of our communities by sharing their expertise, while creating trusted relationships built on a foundation of service excellence and integrity," said Scott Vogel.

About Confidio: Confidio is a technology-enabled pharmacy benefits consulting firm. We optimize the value of your pharmacy benefits through transparency, accountability and advanced data analytics paired with deep insider expertise. We help you minimize drug spend while maximizing patient outcomes and satisfaction. Our reliable solutions are performance-based, results-driven and continuously validated.

