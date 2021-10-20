Conference Call Advisory - IA Financial Group Announces Date Of 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Results

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group (iA Financial Corporation Inc. (TSX: IAG) and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. (TSX: IAF)), will disclose its 2021 third quarter earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Management will discuss the results during a conference call to be held at 2:00 pm (ET). Everyone is invited to attend the conference call by dialing 416-981-9033 or 1-800-750-5857 (toll-free within North America) 10 minutes before the start of the conference. The question and answer period following the conference will be reserved for financial analysts.

A webcast of the conference call (in listen-only mode) will be available on the iA Financial Group website at ia.ca.

All documents related to iA Financial Group's third quarter earnings results will be published on the Company's website at ia.ca, under About iA, in the Investor Relations/ Financial Reports section, at around 9:00 am (ET) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Conference Call ReplayA replay of the conference call will be available for a one-week period starting at 4:30 pm on November 3, 2021, until midnight on November 10, 2021. To listen to the replay, call 1-800-558-5253 (toll-free) and enter access code 21997782.

Conference Call TranscriptA transcript of the conference call will be posted the week following the conference on the Company's website at ia.ca, under About iA, in the Investor Relations/ Financial Reports section.

