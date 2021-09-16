Cone Mills Acquisition Receives EPA Partial Delisting Of The Union Bleachery MILL, Making Way For Redevelopment Of The Superfund Site

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Warhaft Group and Atlas Capital Group successfully delisted the first 150 acres of the 240 acre U.S. Finishing/Cone Mills Superfund site in Greenville South Carolina on September 14. This is a monumental milestone in the effort to remediate and regenerate prosperity in this region. The effort included years of effort by the community, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and a very supportive County Council.

Union Bleachery operated as one of the largest textile bleaching facilities from 1903 until a major fire destroyed it in 2003. Environmental issues began to be published about the mill in 1986 and 25 years later, the EPA placed the entire 240-acres on the National Priority List (NPL). Now, 35 years of environmental contamination is finally turning a corner through a significant and ongoing Public Private Partnership with Cone Mills Acquisition, LLC, headed by Dean Warhaft and Warren Zinn.

The area, known as the "textile crescent", was a burgeoning place of prosperity before all the mills shut down. The site itself controls a mile of the Swamp Rabbit Trail, which has become a huge economic driver in Greenville's success story over the last decade. Accordingly, the redevelopment project planned for breaking ground next year is aptly named "…On The Trail".

"…On The Trail" will be a place designed to connect surrounding neighborhoods, honor the past mill heritage, advance endeavors of the community while promoting a nationwide movement of Environmental Justice. This project will define the future of Greenville for the next Century with strong commerce, retail, play and living…On The Trail

