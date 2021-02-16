Conduent Selected For National Procurement Contract To Provide Agencies With Medicaid Services

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced it has been selected by NASPO ValuePoint's multistate sourcing team to provide government agencies with Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS) Claims Processing and Management Services. Under the agreement, states and territories now can procure Conduent's services through ValuePoint, including Medicaid claims processing, financial management, and solutions for customer service and reporting of federal data.

NASPO ValuePoint, the contracting arm of the National Association of State Procurement Officials, facilitates agencies' solicitations and coordinates open competitions for contracts, enabling states to lower administrative costs and share resources. NASPO is a non-profit organization comprised of chief procurement officials from all 50 states.

"We provide the highest standard of excellence for public cooperative contracting, and we're pleased to add Conduent as a qualified vendor for Medicaid," said Sarah Hilderbrand, Chief Operations Officer at NASPO ValuePoint. "Our mission is to deliver the most valued, reliable and competitively sourced contracts. Using a Lead State™ model and supported by a Sourcing Team™ comprised of state procurement representatives and subject matter experts, we leverage the expertise and buying power of states and other participating entities."

Conduent's selection comes at just the right time, as states across the country are preparing to pivot to next-generation Medicaid systems, capabilities and technologies. Many agencies are moving away from a monolithic MMIS approach to implement an integrated suite of services that are modular and flexible.

Conduent Medicaid SuiteThe Conduent Medicaid Suite (CMdS) is a modular, end-to-end solution to meet states' needs. CMdS is a cloud-based set of functional modules that is highly configurable and built on highly scalable technical architecture, enabling program optimization. For example, Conduent's claims processing and financial management services module is designed to accurately and efficiently adjudicate large volumes of claims and encounters in real time.

"Our team continues to innovate for states to move Medicaid forward, and NASPO ValuePoint's selection makes it easier for agencies to procure our services," said Pat Costa, Group President, Healthcare Solutions at Conduent. "Our CMdS solution is production-ready to support states as they migrate from a legacy MMIS to a digital, interoperable and scalable solution."

With nearly 50 years of experience in the government health and social services industry, Conduent supports more than 41 million customers annually with various government health programs and other eligibility services. For Medicaid, Conduent supports systems in 23 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., and it has facilitated federal certifications in 14 states.

About ConduentConduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments - creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through our dedicated people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It's why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent's differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefit recipients. Conduent's solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients, including $16 billion in savings from medical bill review, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

About NASPO and NASPO ValuePointThe National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) is a non-profit association dedicated to advancing public procurement through leadership, excellence, and integrity. It is made up of the directors of the central purchasing offices in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of the United States. NASPO is an organization that helps its members as public procurement leaders by promoting best practices, education, professional development, research, and innovative procurement strategies. Learn more at www.naspo.org.

NASPO ValuePoint is the cooperative purchasing division of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State model. NASPO ValuePoint delivers high value, reliable, and competitively sourced cooperative contracts -offering public entities outstanding prices, favorable terms and conditions, and value-added services. Learn more at www.naspovaluepoint.org.

