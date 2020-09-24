Conductrics Announces Updated Release Of Its SaaS Experimentation Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital experimentation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) SaaS company Conductrics today announced its latest major release of its experience optimization platform built expressly for marketers, developers, and...

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital experimentation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) SaaS company Conductrics today announced its latest major release of its experience optimization platform built expressly for marketers, developers, and IT professionals. The updated platform, which shares the company's name, is a cloud-based A/B testing and decision optimization engine. This latest release focuses on streamlining and improving the user experience for faster and easier execution of optimization programs.

These upgrades make it easier for clients to scale optimization programs across different organizational and functional teams in order to deliver ideal digital experiences for their customers.

The new features include:

A revamped and simplified user experience (UX),

Streamlined A/B Testing and Optimization workflows,

Improved Program Management tools,

Upgraded API and mobile developer libraries.

"Since our start in 2010, our goal has been to make it faster and easier for developers and marketers to work together in order to confidently discover and deliver the best customer experiences," says Matt Gershoff, Conductrics' co-founder and CEO. "As other technologies morph and become increasingly more complex, we remain focused on developing accessible, leading-edge optimization and experimentation technology."

The new release will be available in mid-October. Current clients will have the option to use the legacy platform or the new platform - no action is needed on their part. A webinar will be held on Oct. 13 to demonstrate the new features and benefits - a link to register is on the company website.

About Conductrics

In 2010, Conductrics released one of the industry's first REST APIs for delivering AB Testing, multi-arm bandits and predictive targeting to empower both marketing and IT professionals. With Conductrics, marketers, product managers, and consumer experience stakeholders can quickly and easily optimize the customer journey, while IT departments benefit from the platform's simplicity, ease of use, and integration with existing technology stacks. Visit Conductrics at www.conductrics.com.

