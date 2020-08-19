Conductive Inks Market By Type, Application, And Region - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Conductive Inks Market by Type (Silver, Copper, Carbon/Graphene, Carbon Nanotube, Conductive Polymer), Application (Photovoltaics, RFID, PCB, Membrane Switches, Displays, Thermal Heating), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global conductive inks market size is projected to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2020 to USD 3.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2020 and 2025.

Increasing demand from emerging economies and the growing consumption of conductive inks from the electronic industry are creating growth opportunities for the market players. However, the increasing requirement for high-end technologies acts as a restraint to the growth of the market.

Conductive polymer inks segment is estimated to account for the fastest-growing market share during the forecast period.

The conductive polymer inks segment is projected to be the fastest-growing type, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The electrical properties of the polymers can be customized according to the application through organic synthesis. These materials successfully combine the electrical properties of metals, such as low cost, resistance to corrosion, and lightweight, with the advantages of polymers. The unique properties of conductive polymers help in providing better alternatives for cost-sensitive materials.

Photovoltaics is estimated to be the largest application of conductive inks.

Photovoltaics was the largest application of the market in 2018 due to the high demand for conductive inks in the PV application for screen printing technology. Rising energy costs, coupled with climate change, are increasing the dependency on renewable energy sources such as the PV photovoltaics technology, which captures the solar energy and transforms it into electricity through the PV effect.

The APAC conductive inks market is the largest and fastest-growing markets.

APAC is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing conductive inks market. The growth in the APAC region can be attributed to the growing demand for conductive inks from various applications such as photovoltaics, RFID, displays, membrane switches, PCB, automotive, and others. The presence of a robust industrial base, favorable government policies, and low labor cost are strengthening the conductive inks market in APAC.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Conductive Inks Market4.2 APAC: Conductive Inks Market, By Application And Country In 20194.3 Conductive Inks Market, By Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand For Efficiency And Miniaturization Of Devices5.2.1.2 New Applications In The Electronics Industry5.2.1.2.1 Batteries5.2.1.2.2 Fuel Cells5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Requirement Of High-End Technologies5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Development Of Cheaper Alternatives To Silver-Based Conductive Inks5.2.3.2 Increased Investment For R&D In Nanomaterials5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 High Cost Of Silver-Based Conductive Inks5.3 Industry Trends5.3.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers5.3.3 Threat Of New Entrants5.3.4 Threat Of Substitutes5.3.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers5.3.6 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators5.4.1 Trends And Forecast Of Gdp Before Covid-19 Outbreak5.4.2 Photovoltaics Industry5.4.3 Production Statistics Of Automotive Industry 20195.4.4 Export Statistics Of Electronics Industry 20195.5 Impact Of Covid-19 On Conductive Inks Market5.5.1 Disruption In Applications Of Conductive Inks5.5.2 Covid-19 Impact On Chemical Industry 6 Conductive Inks Market, By Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Silver-Based Conductive Inks6.2.1 Silver Flakes6.2.1.1 Rising Use Of Silver Flakes In Photovoltaics Application To Drive Their Demand6.2.2 Silver Nanowire6.2.2.1 Rising Use Of Silver Nanowire In Touchscreens, Photovoltaics, Bio-Sensors And Pcb To Drive Their Demand6.2.3 Silver Nanoparticles6.2.3.1 Increasing Use Of Flexible Electronics To Drive The Demand For Silver Nanoparticles6.3 Copper-Based Conductive Inks6.3.1 Copper Flakes6.3.1.1 Increasing Demand For Copper Flakes In Screen Printing Applications To Drive The Demand In APAC6.3.2 Copper Nanoparticles6.3.2.1 Rising Demand For Rfid Application In APAC To Drive The Demand For Copper Nanoparticles6.3.3 Copper Oxide Nanoparticles6.3.3.1 Increasing Use Of Rfid In Smart Packaging To Drive Demand For Copper Oxide Nanoparticles In APAC6.3.4 Silver-Coated Copper Nanoparticles6.3.4.1 Reduced Oxidation Of Copper Nanoparticles Due To Silver Coating Is Driving The Use Of Silver-Coated Copper Nanoparticles In Various Applications In APAC6.4 Conductive Polymer Inks6.4.1 Wide Scale Use In Flexible Displays, Touchscreens, And Lcds Is Boosting The Market6.5 Carbon Nanotube (Cnt) Inks6.5.1 Low Power Consumption Makes Carbon Nanotube Inks Suitable For Use In Sensors6.6 Carbon/Graphene Inks6.6.1 Printed Electronics Industry Is Likely To Drive This Segment Of The Conductive Inks Market6.7 Others6.7.1 Gold-Based Inks6.7.2 Aluminum-Based Inks6.7.3 Nickel-Based Inks 7 Conductive Inks Market, By Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Photovoltaics (Pv)7.2.1 Photovoltaics Applications To Drive The Silver Conductive Inks Market7.3 Membrane Switches7.3.1 Silver, Copper, And Dielectric Conductive Inks Are Widely Used In Membrane Switches7.4 Displays7.4.1 Silver Nanowire Conductive Inks Are Replacing Indium Tin Oxide In Flexible Displays7.5 Automotives7.5.1 Growing Focus On Lightweight Automobiles Is Contributing To The Conductive Inks Market Growth In The Automotives Segment7.6 Bio-Sensors7.6.1 Growing Use Of Sensors In Healthcare And Consumer Electronics Industries In Major Regions Is Driving Growth7.7 Radio-Frequency Identification (Rfid)7.7.1 Smart Packaging For Consumer Goods Is Driving The Conductive Inks Market In The Rfid Application Segment7.8 Printed Circuit Boards (Pcb)7.8.1 APAC Is Estimated To Drive The Market In The Pcb Application Segment7.9 Thermal Heating7.9.1 The Use Of Conductive Inks Is Increasing In Different Thermal Heating Applications7.10 Others 8 Conductive Inks Market, By Region8.1 Introduction8.2 Asia Pacific8.3 Europe8.4 North America8.5 Middle East & Africa8.6 South America 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Overview9.2 Market Share Analysis9.3 Competitive Scenario9.3.1 New Product Launch9.3.2 Partnership & Agreement9.3.3 Merger & Acquisition9.3.4 Expansion9.4 Competitive Benchmarking 10 Company Profiles10.1 Dupont10.2 Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa10.3 Heraeus Holding Gmbh10.4 Johnson Matthey10.5 Sun Chemical Corporation10.6 Poly-Ink10.7 Novacentrix10.8 Creative Materials Inc.10.9 Kayaku Advanced Materials, Inc.10.10 Vorbeck Materials10.11 Additional Company Profiles10.11.1 Advanced Nano Products Co. Ltd.10.11.2 Agfa-Gevaert N.V.10.11.3 Elephantech Inc.10.11.4 Applied Nanotech10.11.5 Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd.10.11.6 Cartesian Co.10.11.7 Cima Nanotech Inc.10.11.8 Colloidal Ink Co., Ltd.10.11.9 Daicel Corporation ( Tokyo, Japan) 10.11.10 Inktec Corporation 10.11.11 Methode Electronics, Inc. 10.11.12 Parker Chomerics

11 Appendix

