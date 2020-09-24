Condom Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 13,405.31 Million By 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " Condom Market by Product (Edible Condoms, Flavored Condoms, Studded Condoms, Warming Condoms), by Application (Latex, PU Leather, Polyisoprene,...

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " Condom Market by Product (Edible Condoms, Flavored Condoms, Studded Condoms, Warming Condoms), by Application (Latex, PU Leather, Polyisoprene, Polyurethane), by Gender (Male, Female), by Distribution (Offline, Online) - and Region - Global Forecast to 2025",published on Valuates Reports . The Global Condom Market size is expected to grow from USD 4,522.38 Million in 2019 to USD 13,405.31 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 19.85%.

Major factors driving the Condom Market size are the growing understanding of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and HIV among adolescents. The most reliable and effective contraceptive tool that protects against unplanned pregnancy, HIV, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) is latex condoms.

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the Condom Market size by highlighting information on different aspects, which include drivers, limitations, opportunities, and threats.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE CONDOM MARKET SIZE

Increasing use of condom usage by condoms by sex workers, young couples, and the LGBTQ community is expected to drive the growth of the Condom Market size during the forecast period. Studies indicate that condoms have helped prevent 50 million new HIV cases since the onset of the HIV / AIDS outbreak.

The availability of a different variety of condoms around the world is fuelling the condom market size. For sexually active people between the ages of 15 and 24, the market for exotic and luxury condom items is strong.

Increasing understanding of the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases through government initiatives and robust sex education programs is also expected to increase the condom market size.

CONDOM MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest condom market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is due to the increasing awareness about the prevention of sexually transmitted diseases contributing to the region's high sales. Another factor that drives the condom market size in North America is well-established American adolescent education channels and high disposable income in the country.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This growth of the region is attributed to the presence of well-established online sales channels and wellness stores and government initiatives to spread awareness about sexually transmitted diseases.

By Region:

Americas,

Asia-Pacific ,

, Europe ,

, Middle East & Africa .

CONDOM MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on Product, the Condom Market studied across

Colored Condoms,

Edible Condoms,

Flavored Condoms,

Studded Condoms,

Warming Condoms.

Based on Material, the Condom Market studied across

Latex ,

PU Leather,

Polyisoprene,

Polyurethane

Based on Gender, the Condom Market studied across

Female

Male

Based on Distribution, the Condom Market studied across

Offline

Online

Key Companies:

Ansell,

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.,

Karex Berhad,

Mankind Pharma,

ORION Versand GmbH & Co. KG,

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc,

Ritex GmbH,

Sir Richard's,

The Female Health Company.

