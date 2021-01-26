Concorde Career Colleges To Open Campus At St. Joseph Medical Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Joseph Medical Center announced today that Concorde Career Colleges, Inc., a national leader in healthcare education based in Mission, Kan., will open a new Kansas City campus location at the St. Joseph Medical Center campus.

Concorde, which operates 16 campuses across eight states, will offer a variety of healthcare programs at 930 Carondelet Drive, near State Line and I-435, including practical nursing, respiratory therapy, dental hygiene, diagnostic medical and cardiovascular sonography and physical therapy assistant, as well as medical assistant and dental assistant. The new campus will include a dental clinic open to the public. Concorde will continue to also offer medical assistant, dental assistant, and medical office administration training programs at its current location at 3239 Broadway in Kansas City.

"We are excited to create this new location for our students at the St. Joseph Medical Center," said Concorde CEO Jami Frazier. "This will further our ability to provide students greater opportunities in a wider offering of healthcare programs easily accessible inside the Kansas City metro."

Concorde will lease approximately 50,000 square feet in the St. Joseph Medical Building, which it will share with the hospital's Wound Care service line. The move is expected to occur in mid-2021 after improvements and upgrades are made. About 400 Concorde students have enrolled in programs that will be offered at the new site with growth anticipated in the years to come.

Lillibridge Healthcare Services, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ventas, Inc., a Chicago-based healthcare real-estate investment trust and one of the top medical office building platforms in the nation, owns the St. Joseph Medical Building.

"Working with Lillibridge on this new endeavor is exciting for us," says Jodi Fincher, CEO of St. Joseph Medical Center. "They're renowned for creating exceptional places of care for healthcare providers and the patients they serve and will be working closely with Concorde on the building improvement components to provide this new space for the incoming students. Moving this college onsite is a natural connection for us, and now more than ever, we're thrilled to invest in students who feel called to the healthcare industry."

In October, Concorde acquired a special use permit that would allow the school to expand its footprint as needs require. The new campus, like its others, will offer a mix of virtual and lab coursework, while maintaining COVID safety protocols per CDC guidelines.

The move is part of the award-winning hospital's ongoing turnaround to provide world-class healthcare to the local area.

About St. Joseph Medical Center

St. Joseph Medical Center is a CMS 5 Star, faith-based, 274-bed hospital providing a wide range of acute care and outpatient services. Key services include the Senior Care Services, St. Joseph Heart Institute, Joint and Spine Institute, and Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine. St. Joseph is a member of Prime Healthcare, one of the nation's leading hospital systems for clinical excellence.

Prime Healthcare and its hospitals have been recognized as among the "100 Top Hospitals" in the nation 38 times and among the "15 Top Health Systems" three times, and Prime Healthcare is the only "Top 10 Health System" west of the Mississippi. We believe that continuous, quality of care and performance improvements are the foundation for preserving and enhancing healthcare delivery. For more information, visit stjosephkc.com.

About Concorde Career Colleges, Inc.

Concorde Career Colleges, Inc., which operates 16 campuses in eight states under the brands Concorde Career College and Concorde Career Institute, prepares America's next generation of health care and dental professionals for rewarding careers. The Concorde hybrid/blended education model combines online coursework with in-person lab classes and clinical experiences. Concorde's 25 student-focused academic programs and personalized support prepares graduates for in-demand careers in nursing, dental, respiratory, diagnostic and other health care roles. Concorde is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) and the Council on Occupational Education (COE). For more information, visit www.concorde.edu.

Contacts :Ericka Beeler 816-943-2687 ( St. Joseph) Eliese Haerle 760-845-5802 (Concorde)

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concorde-career-colleges-to-open-campus-at-st-joseph-medical-center-301215464.html

SOURCE Concorde Career Colleges