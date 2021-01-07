Concord Wealth Partners Launches Concord Asset Management

ABINGDON, Va., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its mission to become its clients' most valuable financial resource, Concord Wealth Partners, an Independent Registered Investment Advisory firm, has launched Concord Asset Management ("CAM") with Mitch York as its Chief Investment Officer ( Link). By taking asset management in-house, Concord offers clients an integrated, institutional quality, one-stop shop without requiring dependence on third-party asset managers who typically charge high fees.

Concord Asset Management offers its clients a variety of services and benefits, including:

Proprietary model portfolios that are low cost, tax efficient, extensively diversified, rebalanced strategically and free of conflicts of interest.

State of the art technology to construct personalized portfolios of individual stocks that will seek to increase tax efficiency and reduce expenses.

Ability to create custom portfolio solutions that reflect client values (e.g., socially responsible investing)

Advanced strategies designed to seek to increase income, lower volatility, and reduce the impact of market corrections.

"The market volatility we saw in 2020 reinforced our belief that we must offer our clients a unique and differentiated investment management solution while minimizing the all-in fees that clients typically pay," said Mitch York, CAM's Chief Investment Officer. "By taking our investment management solutions in-house, our clients will benefit from an institutional quality service which includes dedicated investment specialists who focus solely on growing and protecting our clients' most valuable assets."

"Concord Asset Management was created so we could offer additional value to our clients by providing institutional quality investment management solutions, directly to individual investors, while keeping fees and expenses low," said Wade Lopez, Concord Wealth Partners' founder. "It is our core belief that clients should always be put first and that every individual 's financial goals are unique, which means your investments should be customized to meet those unique needs. By creating CAM, and hiring an experienced Chief Investment Officer, we will meaningfully tailor solutions to fit those unique goals."

About Concord Asset Management:Concord Asset Management is a registered investment advisor. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where CAM and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. To learn more about CAM please contact info@concordwealthpartners.com or talk to your Concord Wealth Partners advisor directly.

https://concordassetmgmt.com/

About Concord Wealth Partners:

Concord Wealth Partners was founded in 1997 in Abingdon, Virginia. The family-operated financial advisory firm has four offices and represents 500 small businesses and families in Virginia, Maryland, District of Columbia, and northeast Tennessee. As of December 2020, Concord manages over $450 million in assets.

https://www.concordwealthpartners.com/

Contact: Sheila LopezDirector of Marketing sheila@concordwealthpartners.com (276) 628-5910

