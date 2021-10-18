Concord Medical Is Shortlisted For The "5G Healthcare" Pilot Project

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited ("Concord Medical" or the "Company") (CCM) - Get Concord Medical Services Holding Ltd. ADR Report, a healthcare provider specializing in cancer care, research and prevention by operating a network of medically advanced comprehensive cancer hospitals and standalone radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China, today announced that two projects of it, Jiahe Cloud Imaging Remote Medical Information Diagnosis Platform (" Jiahe Cloud") and Jiahe Feiyun Intelligent Radiotherapy Cloud Service Platform ("Jiahe Feiyun"), were successfully shortlisted by the "5G+Healthcare" pilot project, which is launched by Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Jiahe Cloud provides digitized solutions, with remote diagnosis as the core service, for medical institutions. The platform consists of six modules: reginal imaging remote diagnosis, bilateral referral, remote clinical consultation, remote training, cloud filming and report, and remote ECG/ pathology/ ultrasound diagnosis.

Jiahe Feiyun is one of the six shortlisted radiotherapy projects of the "5G+Healthcare" pilot project. It is a comprehensive service platform that provides a variety of services including radiotherapy process management, target area delineation, clinical cooperation among doctors, remote quality control, multidisciplinary treatment, remote training, big data analysis, etc.

About Concord Medical

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited is a healthcare provider specialized in cancer treatment, research, education and prevention. The Company operates a network of medically advanced comprehensive cancer hospitals and standalone radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centres in China. The Company focuses on providing multidisciplinary cancer care approach in all areas of oncology services in its cancer hospitals. The Company also equips its hospitals with technologically advanced equipment such as the state-of-the-art proton therapy system in its premium cancer hospitals in top-tier cities including Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou. In addition, the Company saw the opportunity of the expanding market of medical equipment in China and developed its product life-cycle management services form its existing medical equipment and consumable sales services. As of December 31, 2020, the Company operated a network of 27 radiotherapy centers and diagnostic imaging centers, which are based in 20 hospitals, established under long-term lease and management services arrangements with the Company and spanning over 20 cities across 13 provinces and administrative regions in China. To ensure the commitment to the highest standard of medical services for patients, the Company offers ongoing education and training for doctors and other medical professionals in its network hospitals and centres in both domestic and overseas medical institutions.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies beyond the Company's control and based upon premises with respect to future business decisions, which are subject to change. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

see http://ir.ccm.cn.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concord-medical-is-shortlisted-for-the-5ghealthcare-pilot-project-301402023.html

SOURCE Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited