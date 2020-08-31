Concord Medical Announces A Topping Out Ceremony Of Shanghai Concord Cancer Center

BEIJING, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited ("Concord Medical" or the "Company") (CCM) - Get Report, a healthcare provider specializing in cancer care, research and prevention by operating a network of medically advanced comprehensive cancer hospitals and standalone radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China, today announced that the topping out ceremony of its Shanghai Concord Cancer Center (the "Center") was held at the construction site on August 29, 2020.

The Center is a comprehensive cancer hospital and is designed by HDR, a well-known medical architecture design company in the United States. The layout balances multidisciplinary diagnosis and treatment in the United States and medical characteristics in Asia. The Center will be equipped with proton equipment and multiple linear accelerators. The Center occupies a land area of 46,666 sq.m. and a total gross floor area of approximately 160,000 sq.m., and has a planned capacity of 400 patient beds. The Center has the goal of internationalization and standardization, promoting the integrated development of medical services, clinical transformational medicine and personnel training.

The Center is located in Shanghai New Hongqiao International Medical Park (the "Park"), the hinterland of Hongqiao transportation hub, which is 5.3 kilometers away from Hongqiao Airport. The Park is a pilot area for Shanghai Medical Comprehensive Reform supported by the PRC National Health Commission. The first phase of the Park will form a medical technology center with a "1+7+X" layout, composed of seven premium hospitals, including Huashan Hospital Branch, Baihui International Hospital and Green Leaf-Cleveland International Hospital, and several specialty clinics. The Center is the only oncology hospital in the Park.

About Concord Medical

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited is a healthcare provider specializing in cancer care, research and prevention. The Company operates a network of medically advanced comprehensive cancer hospitals and standalone radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centres in China. The Company focuses on providing multidisciplinary cancer care approach in all areas of oncology services in its cancer hospitals. The Company also equips its hospitals with technologically advanced equipment such as the state-of-the-art proton therapy system in its Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou cancer hospitals. As of June 30, 2020, the Company operated a network of 27 centers based in 20 hospitals, spanning over 20 cities across 13 provinces and administrative regions in China. To ensure the commitment to the highest level of clinical care for patients, the Company offers ongoing education and training for doctors and other medical professionals in its network hospitals and centres in both local and overseas medical institutions. For more information, please see http://ir.ccm.cn .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concord-medical-announces-a-topping-out-ceremony-of-shanghai-concord-cancer-center-301120937.html

SOURCE Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited