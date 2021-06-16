Concierge Health Expands Their Team With The Addition Of Industry Veteran Donato Tramuto

LAS VEGAS, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Health Inc. announced today the addition of Donato Tramuto as an Executive in Residence to the Concierge Health Family.

LAS VEGAS, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Health Inc. announced today the addition of Donato Tramuto as an Executive in Residence to the Concierge Health Family. Bringing nearly 4 decades of experience in Health, Wellness and Healthcare Industries, Donato's support of the company's efforts into its next phase will help expand relationships and the reach of their innovative platform, as well as guide the direction of developmental innovation.

"On behalf of the entire Concierge Health team, I'm thrilled to welcome Donato to the family," said Matthew Schober, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer of Concierge Health. "Donato brings Concierge Health a wealth of knowledge and vision, along with a variety of strategic leadership and executive experience. We look forward to working with Donato, as his background, talent and insight will add yet another layer of strength to our team as we continue to advance our platform and the functionalities we offer."

Donato Tramuto- author, global philanthropist, and the former CEO of Tivity Health®, Inc.- is widely recognized for his commitment to social change and transformational leadership in healthcare innovation, which led the New York Times to deem him "a global health activist." Tramuto joins Concierge Health with a combination of vision, humility, and unparalleled, well-respected leadership. His experience and expertise provide an understanding of the intersection between Health Insurance and Fitness/Wellness, as Concierge Health embarks on their next chapter to guide individuals along their Wellness Journey.

The support team that Concierge Health has amassed with this addition of Donato Tramuto- which includes current board members Tim Skeen (former CIO of Anthem) and Jeff Skeen (former CFO of Gold's Gym International)- sets a clear direction for the company and a strong foundation for expansion and exponential growth. The direction and insight from these team members provides years of cross-industry experience- instrumental pieces in this next phase, as Concierge Health furthers their innovative solutions to benefit multiple industries and the individuals they impact.

"I am thrilled to be supporting an organization like Concierge Health whose mission and focus is on a holistic approach to empowering consumers shifting the attention away from 'sick care' to 'healthcare'." said Donato Tramuto. The talented team assembled, coupled with their proprietary set of tools will, I believe, create a much needed paradigm shift in the Health and Wellness Industry."

For more Information about Concierge Health Inc. visit https://conciergehealth.co

About Concierge Health:Concierge Health, a Las Vegas based wellness company, provides an integrative, data aggregation platform focused on enhancing consumer health and wellness experiences. Concierge Health connects wellness and fitness brands, health insurance, and wellness companies through a proprietary process to automate incentives and rewards. Concierge Health's features and services seamlessly bring together industries to enhance the business operation and customer understanding while providing consumers an improved, innovative experience. https://conciergehealth.co

