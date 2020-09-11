Concho Resources Inc. To Present At The Raymond James North American Equities Conference

Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) - Get Report today announced that Jack Harper, President, will present at the Raymond James 16 th Annual North American Equities Conference. The presentation will begin at 7:50 AM CT on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page under the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.concho.com. The webcast will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

Concho Resources Inc.

Concho Resources Inc.

Concho Resources (CXO) - Get Report is one of the largest unconventional shale producers in the Permian Basin, with operations focused on safely and efficiently developing and producing oil and natural gas resources.

