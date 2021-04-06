ConcertoCare Names Nevada Griffin Chief Growth Officer As Company Continues To Expand Its Dynamic Leadership Team

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertoCare, a leading risk-bearing senior care provider, today announced Nevada Griffin has been named Chief Growth Officer and will lead growth strategy, business development and marketing as the company expands its in-home product offerings for seniors nationwide.

Griffin joins a growing roster of dynamic executive leaders for ConcertoCare, which offers a three-part care model orchestrated to improve clinical outcomes and quality of life for vulnerable seniors. He brings a wealth of professional experience in digital and value-based care, and a personal appreciation for what it means to have limited access to health care, especially for those with complex health care needs.

"Nevada's understanding of the challenges associated with access to health care, coupled with his tremendous skills and experience in transformative health care settings, make him a valuable asset to the company as we venture to serve a wider network of vulnerable patients nationwide," said Dr. Julian Harris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ConcertoCare. "He knows the significance and value of providing cutting-edge health care for those who need it most, where they need it most — in their own homes."

About Nevada Griffin, MPH, MAGriffin has a proven track record managing growth strategy, business development and creation of strategic alliances. Prior to joining ConcertoCare, Griffin served as interim Co-Head of Uber Health, where he led business development and strategic partnerships. Before Uber Health, he was an Expert Consultant with McKinsey & Company's health care practice advising leadership from payers, providers and public agencies about a range of topics related to digital and value-based care, population health and data/analytics strategy and transformation. Griffin has a dual Master of Health Policy and Administration (MPH) and International Affairs (MA) from Yale University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Global Affairs from Bard College.

About ConcertoCare ConcertoCare is one of the nation's leading risk-based health care companies focused on providing integrated care for seniors where they are best served: in their homes. Composed collaboratively with patients, three individualized care programs are supported by a combination of in-home medical, behavioral and social services and enhanced via advanced proprietary technologies. With the ConcertoCare Partners program, patients with complex care needs keep their existing doctors and health plans while benefiting from additional in-home care, supports and coordination. The Geriatric Primary Care model offers in-home primary care for patients without an ongoing primary care physician. PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) is for participants who wish to remain independent, and in their homes, but need nursing home-level care.

