ConcertAI Names Catherine Richards As Its First Chief Data Officer And RWD Products Head

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI, LLC (ConcertAI), a market leader for real-world data (RWD) and enterprise AI technology solutions for precision oncology, announced today the appointment of Catherine Richards, PhD, MPH, to chief data officer and senior vice president RWD solutions and customer success.

"Catherine is one of the most deeply experienced scientists and executives in the field of RWE for the life sciences industry," said ConcertAI CEO Jeff Elton, PhD. "She is an expert in translating research questions into enabling RWD solutions and enterprise AI, moving agilely from theory to tangible, to accelerate high-confidence insights and bring real change for patients."

As chief data officer, Richards leads the vision, strategy, and deployment of ConcertAI's real-world data solutions integrating multiple data types: EMR, genomics, labs, medical claims, and imaging. This represents the largest, most diverse, research-grade data sources for syndicated data solutions, research cohorts, and datasets for real-world evidence generation in support of regulatory submissions and decisions.

"Advancing new life-improving therapeutic solutions and enhancing the effectiveness of current ones, with the speed to meet patient needs, are profound imperatives. We have the right data to reflect the spectrum of care today and where it will be tomorrow," said Richards. "In addition, uncovering RWD insights and infusing them into decision-making is transformative. It requires understanding the needs and priorities of front-line biomedical researchers and harnessing the right tools, talent, and training to deliver successful solutions. ConcertAI is at the forefront of RWD in oncology, hematology and urology, and I am proud to be a part of the team defining the next generation of real-world evidence solutions."

Most recently, Richards was senior vice president of analytics and scientific engagement at Panalgo. She brings broad expertise in RWD from the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and is accomplished in creating high-performance analytic teams who are skilled at turning RWD into real-world insights and evidence across the enterprise at top biopharma companies, research organizations and regulatory agencies.

Prior to Panalgo, Richards was director of user and scientific engagement at Aetion. She also served as a staff scientist at the Hutchinson Institute for Cancer Outcomes Research at Fred Hutch in Seattle, focusing on improving value in oncology care. Richards received her MPH and PhD in cancer epidemiology from Columbia University.

About ConcertAI

ConcertAI is the leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and healthcare. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, healthcare providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at http://www.concertai.com.

