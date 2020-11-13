Concerned Shareholders Thank Fellow Shareholders For Support And Implore Management To Respect The Will Of Shareholders To Enact Change

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Roger Sykes, 1703469 Alberta Ltd., Duke Fu, Green Therapeutics LLC, Jason Dyck, Terry Booth and Lola Ventures Inc. (the " Concerned Shareholders"), each of whom is a shareholder of Australis Capital Inc. (" Australis" or the " Company") (CSE: AUSA), would like to thank shareholders for the overwhelming support they have received to date and are pleased to announce that the Concerned Shareholders have delivered YELLOW proxies representing in excess of 39% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Australis to management. This level of support for the Concerned Shareholder Nominees represents a resoundingly broad-based desire for meaningful change at Australis.

The Concerned Shareholders encourage the Company's current management and Board of Directors (the " Incumbents") to take notice of this irrefutable groundswell of support for the Concerned Shareholders. The time has come for the Incumbents to finally act in the best interest of Australis shareholders. Specifically, the Incumbents are not to try to disenfranchise shareholders by attempting to invalidate any of these votes or use technical maneuvers related to the virtual meeting to prevent YELLOW proxyholders from properly executing online ballots related to the yellow proxies.

