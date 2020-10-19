Concentrix Releases Cloud Platform For Digital Customer Experience Management

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentrix, a leading global Customer Experience Solutions Company, today announced Concentrix Experience Platform (XP), the CX industry's newest platform for next generation customer experience management.

The global shift to digital and remote work has accelerated the need to reduce contacts in a scalable and resilient fashion making it easier to digitally empower customers and agents alike.

Concentrix XP provides advanced cloud and artificial intelligence (AI)-based technologies for digital first self-service and contact centers. Key capabilities include omnichannel journey orchestration, business messaging, AI-based bots, virtual assistants, and cloud contact center capabilities powered by Amazon Connect. Amazon Connect is an easy to use omnichannel cloud contact center that helps companies provide superior customer service at a lower cost.

The platform integrates with leading CRM and WFM systems as well as Concentrix own VOC, Analytics, and SecureCX biometrics workspace solutions. XP is fully customizable, so organizations never pay for features or capabilities they don't use or need. Available globally as a managed service with pay-as-you-go pricing options, XP makes it easier to digitize operations, keep costs under control, and dynamically scale investment as future business demands.

"The Concentrix XP platform represents the future of agile digital self-service providing organizations the flexibility to meet the needs of consumers expecting context rich self-service interactions," said Kathy Juve, EVP Customer Experience Technology and Insights, Concentrix. "We will continue to invest in building and collaborating with the best technologies in the market to enable our clients to move from legacy systems to nimble cloud-based solutions."

Find more information on Concentrix XP visit https://www.concentrix.com/solutions/digital-self-service/

About ConcentrixConcentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) - Get Report, is a technology-enabled global business services company specializing in customer engagement and improving business performance for some of the world's best brands. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients through technology, design, data, process, and people. Concentrix provides services to clients in our key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. We are Different by Design. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

About SYNNEXSYNNEX Corporation (SNX) - Get Report is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services around customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com.

