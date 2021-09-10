Concentric By Ginkgo Stands Ready To Continue Fighting Pandemic, Providing Biosecurity And COVID Testing Nationwide To Schools, Workplaces, And Other Congregate Settings

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks ("Ginkgo"), which is building the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced its readiness to continue scaling support for COVID testing in congregate settings in response to new emergency standards and recommendations issued by the Biden-Harris Administration. Ginkgo, which recently announced a business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SRNG), serves customers across industries seeking to develop new and better products using biology. Last year, Ginkgo launched Concentric by Ginkgo, its public health and biosecurity initiative, to provide a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, Concentric has built a turnkey solution for states, cities, and school districts to provide testing to every student in America using a foundation of pooled testing.

"Massive scale testing gives each of us and our community leaders the tools and data we need to make decisions that can stop the spread of COVID-19 while allowing us to live our lives," said Matt McKnight, Chief Commercial Officer at Ginkgo Bioworks, and Head of Concentric. "Gingko stands ready to partner with families, communities, States, the U.S. Federal Government, and other nations of the world to bring its biosecurity and pandemic preparedness tools into the fight against COVID and future pandemic potential threats."

Yesterday, President Biden announced additional measures in an updated COVID-19 plan . In addition to reaffirming the guidance of the CDC to provide regular testing as funded in the American Rescue Plan, President Biden has proposed new emergency standards to be imposed by the Department of Labor and its Occupational Safety and Health Administration to direct all businesses with more than 100 workers to require vaccinations or negative COVID-19 test results submitted weekly. The New York Times' Lauren Hirsch has reported that "some 80 million workers will be affected."

Today, Concentric by Ginkgo's lab network consists of dozens of partner labs which provide pooled testing in 19 states. In June, Concentric announced that it had processed swabs from over 600,000 noses including in 950 schools across 19 states. Today, Concentric has tested over twice that amount, serving major testing programs in Arizona , California , Maine , Maryland , Missouri , New Hampshire , North Carolina , and Pennsylvania , and is poised to announce additional major programs which will begin ramping up in the coming weeks. So far, Concentric is contracted to provide access to testing across school communities which serve over ten million students. Concentric's lab network has enough contracted and validated labs to serve approximately 44 million individuals with pooled tests every week and Concentric stands ready to invest to expand this partner capacity.

"Today's announcement from President Biden is a vital and laudable step to bringing this stage of the pandemic to an end," said Jason Kelly, CEO and co-founder of Ginkgo Bioworks. "Vaccination and testing policies and associated support for schools is helping us achieve what families and communities around the country all want - to keep kids in the classroom and COVID out. Using pooled testing as a foundation can unlock that same approach to many other congregate settings, including the workplaces which President Biden spoke about last night."

As US Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona recently noted during a press conference announcing Concentric by Ginkgo's statewide partnership in Pennsylvania : "What I'm seeing in Pennsylvania is an example of what we could do when we put our minds together, when we remove the politics from it and say, how can we help our children? How can we help our schools?"

Concentric by Ginkgo's COVID-19 response also includes a program that will support biosurveillance tracking in three major international airports (JFK, EWR, and SFO) in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and XpresCheck, as well as a program in collaboration with Biobot and the Department for Health and Human Services on wastewater surveillance. Ginkgo's overall COVID response and biosecurity efforts also include a program which supported Moderna with process optimization for key raw materials used in the manufacturing of its mRNA vaccines, including mRNA-1273, Moderna's vaccine candidate against COVID-19, the first to enter clinical trials, as well as a collaboration with Aldevron which yielded a manufacturing breakthrough for vaccinia capping enzyme used for manufacturing of mRNA vaccines.

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery.

