Concealed Coalition Concealed Carry Certification Now Available For US Residents Of All 50 States

HAMMOND, La., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concealed Coalition, the nation's leader in innovative and engaging concealed carry training and certification, is proud to announce the nationwide expansion of the brand; now providing a state-approved concealed carry curriculum across all 50 states. The news of this expansion positions Concealed Coalition as the first dedicated training provider in the industry to implement online, hybrid, and in-person training courses that are legally compliant with each state's unique standards.

The year 2020 was particularly interesting for the firearms industry. From gun sales spiking to the Virginia Non-Resident permit ceasing; concealed carry training providers were challenged to rise to the occasion and change their business model to meet this new demand, or simply fall through the cracks. No exception to these unprecedented times, Concealed Coalition saw a 345% increase of growth in 2020, which provided a unique opportunity to solidify the Concealed Coalition method as the gold-standard across the United States.

Through strategic partnerships with top-tier trainers and ranges from across the United States, Concealed Coalition has built a powerhouse network of talent, who are redefining the way people interact with firearms. Breaking the mold of traditional firearms training, Concealed Coalition takes an apolitical family-focused approach; emphasizing safety techniques, child access prevention, threat avoidance and situational awareness, to help Americans protect what matters most.

The Concealed Coalition method is to train to retain by implementing innovative learning techniques designed to engage and entertain students, while using memorable and practical applications to retain the information being taught at the highest level. In doing this, the talented network of trainers truly acts as coaches to every student that attends a Concealed Coalition class; providing unbiased support, steady guidance, and encouragement every step of the way.

"Everyone wants to feel safe. The events that unfolded in 2020 sparked insecurity in the hearts of American citizens from every race, and every political affiliation. Coast to coast, border to border, young and old; both male and female were shaken to their core, realizing that they were not prepared for the danger at their door. Concealed Coalition's expansion across the US, positions us to accommodate a growing national community, a coalition of people dedicated to keeping themselves and those around them safe.

Now, with our state specific training programs, every student can meet the training requirements to legally carry concealed in their home state. Unlike many other training companies who teach non-resident training courses, we have invested into dedicated resources across the country to deliver the required training to residents of each individual state.

We aren't 'your daddy's' basic pistol safety training company. Many of our students don't even own a firearm. By challenging the way it's always been done, and merging preemptive critical thinking skills, emotional escalation, and response tactics; we cultivate an experience that won't be forgotten." - Chris Picou, CEO & Visionary of Concealed Coalition

About Concealed Coalition

Concealed Coalition is the nation's leader in concealed carry and firearms training; ensuring that every law-abiding citizen has the education and application of firearms safety to protect what matters most. Breaking the norm of typical training, Concealed Coalition focuses on what Americans are searching for on a day-to-day basis to feel safe and confident in their abilities to responsibly carry or own a firearm. Concealed Coalition has developed a training style that focuses on situational awareness, threat avoidance, child access prevention, and a measured response to danger to approach safety from all angles, offering a multi-pronged approach to students of all experience levels. The first true firearms training company to train state-approved curriculum in all 50 states, Concealed Coalition aims to "train to retain", using innovative teaching methods to leave students with a top-tier education, all while engaging in an entertaining teaching model.

