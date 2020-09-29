Concacaf's First-Ever Gold Cup Draw Unveils New Branding By Thirsty Agency

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based Thirsty Agency was again selected by the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) to execute branding and creative for the 2021 Gold Cup. Coming off of the rousing success of the 2019 Gold Cup, Thirsty Agency and Concacaf extended their partnership to include a rebrand of the Concacaf Gold Cup identity, as well as campaign creative for the 16th edition of the tournament to begin in the summer of 2021.

Taking place every two years, the Concacaf Gold Cup is the official national team championship of the region, which includes North and Central America and the Caribbean. Drawing large crowds and millions of television viewers across the region, the Gold Cup is a celebration of soccer, sportsmanship, and culture.

The new brand was revealed at Concacaf's first-ever Gold Cup Draw, which took place on Monday, September 28, at 8:00 p.m. EST in Miami, FL. This made-for-TV event, hosted by Lindsay Casinelli and Alexi Lalas, was broadcast live on TUDN, FS2, and other regional broadcasters. A number of the national team head coaches also participated virtually in the event, providing live interviews regarding the draw's outcomes.

Thirsty's 2019 Gold Cup campaign message "This is Ours" will continue to serve as the focal point for all strategy, design, branding, marketing, and content channels. Catch all the excitement of the Gold Cup, kicking off July 10, 2021.

