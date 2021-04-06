Conagra Brands Names Chaly Jo Moyen Chief Strategy Officer And President, Foodservice & International

CHICAGO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) - Get Report today announced the appointment of Chaly Jo Moyen as Chief Strategy Officer and President, Foodservice & International, effective Monday, April 12.

As Conagra's Chief Strategy Officer, a newly-created leadership position with the company, Moyen will play a central role creating, executing and sustaining the organization's strategic initiatives. In addition, she will be responsible for Conagra's International business segment, bringing the company's brands to consumers outside of the U.S., as well as its Foodservice division to distribute its products to restaurants, retailers, commercial customers and other foodservice suppliers.

"Chaly's expertise in strategy development, brand marketing and customer leadership makes her the ideal fit to help Conagra integrate data-driven solutions into our business operations," said Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer, Conagra Brands. "Her addition to our team will strengthen our efforts to deliver a modern brand-building approach and accelerate innovation across our portfolio."

Moyen joins Conagra following more than 15 years at the Coca-Cola Company, where most recently she served as Senior Vice President of Strategy, Decision Science and Insights for Coca-Cola North America. In that role, she led enterprise business strategy development and the advancement of data and analytics across all North American business units. While at the Coca-Cola Company, Moyen also served as Vice President, Business Development for USA Operations, Vice President, Business Development for North America Still Brands and Vice President, Global Marketing and Innovation in the Foodservice division. Prior to joining Coca-Cola, Moyen worked in brand management for the Procter & Gamble Company in Europe.

"I'm very pleased to be joining Conagra Brands, one of the most dynamic and innovative companies in the food industry," said Moyen. "I am eager to bring my understanding of consumer and customer experience, data and technology to the new role to build upon Conagra's success and drive sustainable growth."

Moyen earned a Master of Science degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Georgia Honors Program.

About Conagra BrandsConagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) - Get Report, headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.ConagraBrands.com.

