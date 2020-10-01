Conagra Brands Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend By 29 Percent

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) - Get Report today announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share of common stock to be paid on December 2, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 2, 2020. This represents a 29% increase over Conagra Brands' previous quarterly dividend. The new quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share is equivalent to $1.10 per share annually.

About Conagra BrandsConagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) - Get Report, headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

