Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Fran Horowitz To Its Board Of Directors

CHICAGO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) - Get Report today announced the appointment of Fran Horowitz to its board of directors, effective Aug. 2, 2021. With this addition, the Conagra Brands board will increase to 12 members.

"We are pleased to welcome Fran to the Conagra Brands board," said Richard H. Lenny, chairman, Conagra Brands. "Conagra and our shareholders will benefit from Fran's deep experience building consumer brands and her proven track record as an executive leader."

Fran Horowitz said, "I'm excited to join the Conagra Brands board. The board of directors, management team, and dedicated employees have built Conagra into an innovative, consumer-focused packaged food company. I look forward to contributing to Conagra's ongoing success."

About Fran Horowitz

Fran Horowitz is the Chief Executive Officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids through five renowned brands: Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, Gilly Hicks and Social Tourist. Prior to being named CEO in 2017, Ms. Horowitz served as President and Chief Merchandising Officer for all brands and the Brand President for Hollister. Before joining Abercrombie & Fitch Co., Ms. Horowitz held leadership positions with a variety of leading fashion retailers, including Ann Inc., Express, Inc., and Bloomingdale's.

Ms. Horowitz serves as a board member for non-profit organizations Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP) and SeriousFun Children's Network. She earned a bachelor's degree in International Studies from Lafayette College and an MBA from Fordham University.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) - Get Report, headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye ®, Marie Callender's ®, Banquet ®, Healthy Choice ®, Slim Jim ®, Reddi-wip ®, and Vlasic ®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's ® BOOMCHICKAPOP ®, Duke's ®, Earth Balance ®, Gardein ®, and Frontera ®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

