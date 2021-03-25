Con Edison Selects Code And Theory As Its Creative Agency

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Code and Theory today announced their new agency-of-record relationship with Con Edison, the energy company powering areas in and around New York City.

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Code and Theory today announced their new agency-of-record relationship with Con Edison, the energy company powering areas in and around New York City. Con Edison selected Code and Theory to help reaffirm its Clean Energy Commitment and continues to chart a course towards a clean, renewable energy future on behalf of its customers. Assembly, Code and Theory's sister agency within MDC Partners, will be their partner for media planning and buying.

"We are honored and extremely excited about this partnership with Con Edison, the most reliable energy company in the United States that fuels and enables our day-to-day productivity," said Amy Carvajal, Chief Creative Officer at Code and Theory. "To be able to bring awareness to the efforts of the operators of one of the world's largest energy delivery systems is an incredible opportunity. As a digital-first agency that thinks holistically and is relentlessly focused on the customer journey, Code and Theory is well-suited as lead agency for Con Edison. We can't wait to bring innovative creativity to this iconic leader that, for centuries, has quite literally powered the unique buzz and energy of this city."

Throughout the pandemic, Con Edison has been there supporting the city — with essential workers keeping the lights on during tough times and powering laptops for a new remote work and school life. During this time the company has also worked to help customers adopt digital tools that make it easier for everyone to do business with the company. New technology like smart meters help make customers' homes and businesses energy efficient while maintaining their comfort.

Con Edison has taken aggressive steps to harden its energy systems in recent years with annual billion-dollar-plus energy infrastructure investments to counter the effects of climate change, while also keeping customers alerted to steps they can take to stay safe in the wake of more violent storms. The company is enhancing how it plans and designs its energy delivery systems to make New York City and Westchester County more resilient against the intensifying effects of climate change. In a recent forward looking report, Con Edison detailed how it will incorporate climate change into its planning, design, operations, and emergency response.

Code and Theory, an agency known for its digital-first marketing and transformation work, will support Consolidated Edison Inc. and its two regulated utilities: Con Edison Company of New York and its neighboring energy company, Orange and Rockland Utilities. Efforts will help New Yorkers engage with the companies' customer service tools and technologies as well as their clean energy programs and projects, such as the company's industry-leading efforts in battery storage, electric vehicles and solar energy. Through its Clean Energy Businesses subsidiary, Consolidated Edison Inc. is the second largest solar producer in North America and seventh largest worldwide.

"We look forward to a new partnership with Code and Theory and its sister agency Assembly in serving our customers," said Frances A. Resheske, senior vice president of Corporate Affairs at Con Edison. "As New York continues the transition to a clean energy future, we want to keep our customers updated on the tools and innovations that will make their lives better. Code and Theory and Assembly have impressed us with their holistic creative approach and their unique understanding of the needs of our customers."

John Fredette, Director of Marketing for Con Edison, added "Code and Theory and their partners at Assembly have proven expertise in breakthrough creative and robust digital experiences, and these will be instrumental as we promote our clean energy programs with customers."

"We are thrilled to partner with Code and Theory to support the efforts of such an important, iconic New York brand," said Kim Sivillo, Client President at Assembly. "Bringing Assembly's award-winning media planning and buying approach, which is deeply rooted in a data-first audience approach, together with Code and Theory's unique approach to creative and strategy is a tremendous opportunity to drive effective, integrated results. We are excited to connect Con Edison with their customers 'beyond the bill' and to have an opportunity to help them share all the incredible services and offerings they provide to the New York metro area."

About Code and Theory:Founded in 2001, Code and Theory is a strategically driven, digital-first creative agency that lives at the intersection of creativity and technology. With over 850 employees across a global network, the agency solves consumer and business problems with end-to-end solutions that flex to meet the needs of today's ever-changing digital landscape. The firm works in a broad range of industries, including publishing, finance, education and healthcare. Client partnerships include adidas, CNN, J&J, JPMorgan Chase, Pfizer, and Xerox.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.codeandtheory.com

About Assembly:Assembly, part of the MDC Partners network, is a modern media agency born in 2014 to help brands find their audiences and make them move. Named Ad Age's Media Agency of the Year in 2018, Assembly's 700+ employees manage more than $3 billion in media for a wide array of clients across dozens of verticals including financial services, retail, utilities, healthcare, education, politics, travel and leisure, and more. Our driving belief is that all media is performance media. With a focus on data, we bring together insights and marketplace expertise to help our clients move their consumers and grow their businesses.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.media-assembly.com/

