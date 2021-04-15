Con Edison Declares Common Stock Dividend

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (ED) - Get Report declared a quarterly dividend of 77.5 cents a share on its common stock, payable June 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of May 19, 2021.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $12 billion in annual revenues and $63 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric, gas and steam service in New York City and Westchester County, New York; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile-area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., which through its subsidiaries develops, owns and operates renewable and sustainable energy infrastructure projects and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which through its subsidiaries invests in electric transmission facilities and holds investments in natural gas pipeline and storage facilities.

