Comviva To Accelerate Etisalat's Digital Transformation Journey In Misr

DUBAI, U.A.E, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in digital solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with Etisalat Misr to offer media rich Caller Ring Back Tone (CRBT) services. With this new service Etisalat subscribers can reflect their personality and emotions by playing different ring back tones for different callers. The new service will help Etisalat to drive next phase of growth with digital adoption being key for new digital services.

Comviva's media rich CRBT platform brings in innovation in digital journey and will allow Etisalat to drive deeper customer engagement with personalized ring back tones. With this new service, subscribers can replace the ring tone that callers normally hear with a personal choice of music or audio and video content, bringing a more enjoyable calling experience to callers.

Music consumption has evolved to include use cases such as short videos and user-generated content. Comviva's CRBT solution brings in elements for integration with music streaming, user's self-recorded status and video ringback tone. It is a future ready solution supporting VoLTE/ViLTE ready software, innovative digital interfaces such as mobile app, OTT store-fronts, YouTube, Chatbot and integration with smart devices like Alexa.

The platform is an end-to-end offering, including product planning, partner management, storefront management, revenue management, and business analytics. CRBT software houses innovative features and interfaces, aimed at enhancing revenue across the customer lifecycle.

''We are looking forward to a fruitful partnership with Comviva on one of our leading VAS services. The Comviva platform will allow us to digitalize the CRBT experience and enrich and enhance the user journey. Given that our community is evolving constantly, the options available on our new platform will surely be able to satisfy all customer needs through the countless personalization and customization options,'' commented Ahmed Yahia, Chief Commercial Officer at Etisalat.

Speaking on the partnership , Ramy Moselhy, Senior Vice President and Head of MENA region at Comviva said, "We are committed to bringing innovative digital services that enrich the lives of people across markets globally. We are excited to partner with Etisalat in their long term vision and strategy focused on digitalization. These new and exciting infotainment services will enable new experiences for their rapidly growing customer base. CRBT has enjoyed enormous success with operators across the globe and we are confident of replicating our success with Etisalat Misr."

"Our new partnership with Comviva as this service will bring a livelier call experience to our customers' at Etisalat Misr. Adopting new and exciting technologies and offering them to our customers has always been a core focus at Etisalat Misr, and that is why we are introducing this new service where the callers can change their ring back tone based on user mood and context, or use the diverse features to gift or copy a ring back tone. CRBT is yet another service that would elevate our calling experience to a whole new level," explained Amr Fathy, IT Vice President, Etisalat Misr.

With Comviva's CRBT footprint spanning across two dozen deployments across the globe, the company has seen the volume of caller tunes increase on its platform exponentially. CRBT Platform is powering one billion caller tunes in India every day, constituting 86 percent of all the CRBT traffic originating in the region. Globally, the company is powering personalized music ring back tone for 224 million mobile users, constituting 45 percent share in worldwide market.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Sundeep MehtaPR & Corporate CommunicationsComviva Email: sundeep.mehta@comviva.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comviva-to-accelerate-etisalats-digital-transformation-journey-in-misr-301297522.html

SOURCE Comviva