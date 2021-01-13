Comtech To Present At Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

January 13, 2021--Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that it will present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 9:15 am ET.

Comtech management will provide an overview of the Company and its business opportunities. The Company will also conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on Comtech's website at www.comtechtel.com. The webcast is expected to be archived on Comtech's website for a limited time following the event.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

