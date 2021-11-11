Comtech Telecommunications Corp. To Present At Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo 2021

November 11, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today that it will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual...

November 11, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) - Get Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Report, a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today that it will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo 2021 on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Comtech management will provide an overview of the Company and its business opportunities. The Company will also conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on Comtech's website at www.comtechtel.com. The webcast is expected to be archived on Comtech's website for a limited time following the event. The presentation can also be accessed through the following link: conference.ladenburg.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

