Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $4.6 Million In Orders From The U.S. Army For Mobile Satellite Equipment

October 13, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) - Get Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Report, a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its first quarter of fiscal 2022, it was awarded $4.6 million of funding from the U.S. Army to provide ongoing system refurbishments, sustainment services and baseband equipment. This most recent order continues its sustainment of the U.S. Army's family of ground satellite terminals including providing spare parts, repairs, upgrades, refurbishments, logistics and engineering services, and training.

"We are pleased to continue our support to the warfighters by ensuring that our U.S. Army customer has access to reliable advanced communications equipment," said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

