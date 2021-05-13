Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $3.0 Million QV-Band TWTA Contract For High Frequency Satcom Amplifiers

May 13, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its third quarter of fiscal 2021, its Santa Clara, California-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom...

May 13, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) - Get Report, a world leader in secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its third quarter of fiscal 2021, its Santa Clara, California-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., a world leader in high-power amplifiers, was awarded a contract valued at more than $3.0 million for QV-band traveling wave tube amplifiers ("TWTAs") to support a new high-speed satellite network.

"We believe we are the market leader in deployed QV-band TWTAs, and this order further extends our market lead for this new frequency band, which delivers 4 GHz of bandwidth for High Throughput Satellite ("HTS") applications," said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. "QV-band is the next frontier for satcom frequency bands because it enables new products and services at a lower cost per bit. Our strong technical leadership position fuels our optimism for future growth opportunities."

Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., a world leader in high-power amplifiers, manufactures a wide variety of tube-based and solid-state power amplifiers for military and commercial satellite uplink applications. The product range encompasses power levels from 8 W to 3 kW, with frequency coverage in sub-bands within the 2 GHz to 52 GHz spectrum. Amplifiers are available for fixed and ground-based, shipboard and airborne mobile applications. Please visit www.xicomtech.com for more information.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

