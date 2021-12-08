Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $2.0 Million Satellite Ground Station Equipment Order From Intellian Technologies

December 8, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, today announced that during its first quarter of fiscal 2022, it was...

December 8, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) - Get Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Report, a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, today announced that during its first quarter of fiscal 2022, it was awarded an order approximating $2.0 million from Intellian, a leading global maritime satellite communication antenna systems provider. The order calls for Comtech to deliver C-Band and Ku-Band Low Power Outdoor Block Up Converters ("LPOD BUCs").

Comtech's field-proven LPOD BUCs will provide Intellian with the ability to offer its customers the utmost reliability in the most demanding of marine environments, such as Cruise, Oil & Gas and Merchant Shipping. Comtech's LPOD BUC product line provides advanced monitor and control features that enable real-time access to critical performance and status data to ensure that system operators can manage and optimize networks to the highest possible standards.

"Comtech's proven reliability and optimized package exceed the mechanical, electrical and environmental requirements to meet our customers' needs," said Prakash Hari, Senior Director - Product Management.

"Communications at sea is a necessity and a critical component of safety, commerce and leisure. We have a proven track record of delivering highly robust and efficient products to Intellian. Our LPOD BUCs are cost effective solutions, capable of performing in the most demanding of environments," said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

About Intellian Technologies

Intellian is the global leader in maritime satellite communication antenna systems. Founded in 2004, the fastest growing company in the industry, Intellian has delivered over 15,000 antennas in just five years. Intellian offers a full line of VSAT communications and satellite TVRO antennas for recreational boats and ocean vessels in the commercial, oil & gas markets, and the military. Intellian exports its product to 6 continents and over 40 countries and has established 300 contracted dealers and a support network worldwide. Intellian is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea and has U.S. operations in Irvine, California and Seattle, Washington. Visit www.intelliantech.com for more information.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

