COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES THE PROMOTION OF BRIAN CLAUNCH TO VP OF FINANCIAL REPORTING

FRISCO, TX, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (CRK) - Get Report today announced that it has promoted Brian Claunch to serve as Vice President of Financial Reporting. Mr. Claunch joined Comstock as Director of Financial Reporting in June 2020. Prior to joining Comstock, Mr. Claunch served as Director of Financial Reporting for Guidon Energy. Prior to joining Guidon, he served as Controller for Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.

