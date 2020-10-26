Comscore Research Finds Audiences Getting More Comfortable With Movie Theater Experience

RESTON, Va., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of U.S. moviegoers from Comscore (SCOR) - Get Report, a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, found that audiences are feeling more confident heading to the theater thanks to the expansive safety procedures implemented by exhibitors. The survey results, captured in conjunction with Screen Engine/ASI, demonstrate another positive indicator for the global theatrical industry's road to recovery.

The survey revealed key insights into the moviegoer experience:

92% had a positive experience at the movies with 60% saying "it was great, glad to be back at the movies."

With a majority deeming moviegoing a safe activity, going to the movies is considered an ideal activity during this time as 51% were driven back to the movies by their desire to socialize, particularly with their friends and family, and get back to normal routines.

Aside from going to the movies being considered a safe activity, recently released blockbuster films were considered very compelling as "a new film I had to see" was one of the most important factors in their decision to come back to the movie theater for the films.

The survey results are derived from Comscore's PostTrak® service, which delivers moviegoer intelligence from the most comprehensive sample on the market, and contains opinions from over 3,000 U.S. moviegoers collected between August 21 - September 6, 2020.

"Now that US moviegoers have begun going back to the multiplex, exhibition is clearly doing a great job of creating an environment that exudes the essential values of health and safety in the era of COVID-19," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "A great in-theater experience combined with new and exciting movies from the most notable studios are a combination that is resonating strongly with audiences who are responding enthusiastically to their big screen theatrical experience."

The new survey results come on the heels of Comscore's Labor Day Box Office reporting, which showed encouraging results as significant restrictions on theater openings and auditorium capacity remain in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About ComscoreComscore (SCOR) - Get Report is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-research-finds-audiences-getting-more-comfortable-with-movie-theater-experience-301159239.html

SOURCE Comscore