Comscore Provides Preferred Method For Local Audience Measurement Currency To Spectrum Reach

RESTON, Va., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (SCOR) - Get Report, a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, and Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) - Get Report, today announced Spectrum Reach is transitioning to the use of Comscore as its preferred source for local audience measurement currency, beginning in its Southeast region.

"The industry is ripe to move past traditional measurement models of age and gender to more data-driven, audience-based metrics," said Beth Plummer, Spectrum Reach Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. "Spectrum Reach believes that diversity in currency is necessary, and Comscore provides the most reliable local viewership data. When customers want to buy specific audiences, not ratings, and get back-end attribution, the data has to be granular. Comscore has the most granular and stable data in local TV markets."

Television currency is the means by which buyers and sellers of advertising inventory transact business. Through Comscore, they can quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions using data-driven, audience-based impressions for television.

"The industry knows the future needs a different means to measure, transact and evaluate success in media. We are proud to be a leading currency in the marketplace, have signed many new partners, and look forward to working closely with Spectrum Reach as their preferred source for local audience measurement." said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore.

Strong Automotive Merchandising, a Spectrum Reach client who buys media on behalf of Tier 3 Automotive dealers nationwide, also has moved exclusively to buying on Comscore's television currency in the Southeast region.

"We were pleased to work with our partners at Spectrum Reach and Comscore during this currency transition," said John Paul Strong, Strong Automotive Merchandising Owner and Chief Executive Officer. "The stability and reliability of Comscore census-based measurement allows my clients the greatest opportunity for effective media investment."

About ComscoreComscore (SCOR) - Get Report is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

About CharterCharter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) - Get Report is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

